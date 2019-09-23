IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20 Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - September 24th, 2019

In the first game of the cricketing season, the India Women's side hosts a new-look South Africa side in the first of five T20-Is in Surat. While India themselves are in a period of transition, they look forward to competing with the Proteas as both sides look to identify their best possible combination heading into the T20 World Cup next year. South Africa, on the other hand, are in good form as seen in the practice match on Sunday with Lizelle Lee and Sune Luus starring for them. They are set to face the mighty spin trio of Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma in what promises to be an exciting contest on Tuesday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND-W vs SA-W.

Squads to choose from:

India Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi

South Africa Women:

Sune Luus (C), Anneke Bosch, Tasmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Mignon du Preez, Lara Wolvaardt.

Playing XI Updates:

India Women:

With Mithali Raj's retirement from the shortest format, India will look to fill her big boots by fielding fifteen year old, Shafali Varma or the tried and tested, Harleen Deol alongside Smriti Mandhana. Jemimah Rodrigues, who had an exceptional KSL 2019 campaign should bat at number three with Harmanpreet Kaur and Veda Krishnamurthy in the middle order. They are set to field three spinners in Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav with the likes of Veda, Arundhati Reddy and Shikha Pandey complementing with their accurate medium pacers. All eyes will be on Smriti, who has scored over 200 runs this year in T20 Internationals for India.

Possible XI: Mandhana, Varma, Rodrigues, Kaur(C), Veda, Deepti, Bhatia (WK), Shikha, Poonam, Radha and Arundhati.

South Africa Women:

As for the South Africans, the void left by their regular captain, Dane van Niekerk is sure to have a profound effect. The likes of Lizelle Lee and Sune Luus look to alleviate some of it with their experience playing in the WBBL and the national side for a long time. With Laura Wolvaardt and Mignon du Preez in good form as well, they will fancy their chances of an upset over the Indians. Shabnim Ismail leads the bowling unit with Nadine de Klerk and Khaka being ones to watch out for in this game.

Possible XI: Lee(WK), Wolvaardt, Brits, Luus(C), de Klerk, Goodall, du Preez, Ismail, Shangese, Khaka and Bosch

Match Details:

India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st T20

24th September 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Pitch Report:

A good pitch with runs and turn on offer awaits both sides looking to make the first move in this series. The powerplay overs are crucial with run-scoring easy with the new ball. 140-150 should be competitive on this pitch with spin playing a major role as the game progresses.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Lizelle Lee is the obvious choice given her batting prowess and relative position when compared to Taniya Bhatia. Although Taniya is also an accomplished batter, Lee opening the batting gives her the chance to make a greater impact than her counterpart.

Batters: Smriti Mandhana and Laura Wolvaardt are must have players for this game with both individuals capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. While Jemimah Rodrigues is also a decent option, Indian captain, Harmanpreet Kaur is a worthwhile option along with one of Tazmin Brits or Mignon du Preez. If picked in the side, Shafali Varma is also one to watch out for.

Allrounders: Sune Luus is perfect for a game such as this with the pitch suiting her skill-set. In the absence of van Niekerk, she should assume the role of lead spinner and score some runs as well in the middle order. Another Indian who had a good KSL this year, Deepti Sharma is also a dependable option along with Nadine de Klerk.

Bowlers: Two of Indian's spin duo of Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav is a must given their record in Indian conditions. Shabnim Ismail is one of the best fast bowlers in the women's circuit and is one for the taking while one of Khaka or Bosch should fit the bill for this exciting encounter on Tuesday.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana and Sune Luus are the first choices for captaincy with both of them expected to play a major role with the bat. Luus also has had the added responsibility of four overs with the ball which should yield a wicket or two. Deepti Sharma or Poonam Yadav could also be opted as captain if India bowls first on this track.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tazman Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma, Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey and N Shangese. Captain: Smriti Mandhana, Vice-Captain: Sune Luus

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, Tazman Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma, Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav and Nadine de Klerk. Captain: Smriti Mandhana, Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma