IND-W vs SA-W, 3rd T20-I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - September 29th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy 28 Sep 2019

The third T20-I between the Indian and South African Women side takes place on Sunday with both sides looking for a crucial win in the context of the series scoreline. The first game saw Deepti Sharma put in a stunning all-round performance to lead India to a win. This was followed by a no-show in the second fixture courtesy of a washout on Thursday. Both sides do look well equipped with the Indians still trying to get over the retirement of Mithali Raj in this format. As for the South Africans, Sune Luus will love for their batsmen to step up against India's spin trio and help Mignon du Preez to level the series in Surat. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this crucial encounter.

Squads to choose from:

India Women:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Anuja Patil, Shafali Verma, Mansi Joshi

South Africa Women:

Sune Luus (C), Anneke Bosch, Tasmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt

Playing XI Updates:

India Women:

India should persist with the same set of players for this game as well. Pooja Vastrakar, though, had a bad game in the first T20 and could be dropped for Arundhati Reddy. Star batters Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues are two of the best in the business and will be crucial to India's fortunes alongside captain, Harmanpreet Kaur. India will once again depend on their spin trio of Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma, who picked seven wickets between them in the first game.

Possible XI: Shafali, Mandhana, Rodrigues, Kaur(C), Veda, Taniya(WK), Deepti, Shikha, Poonam, Radha and Arundhati/Pooja.

South Africa:

Sune Luus wouldn't be making any changes although better performances are expected from her and the rest of the batting unit. Apart from Mignon du Preez, none of the South African Women were able to bide their time in the middle and support her. They struggled against spin although they are much better than what they produced on Tuesday. Their bowling unit did well with Shabnim Ismail picking three wickets for them.

Possible XI: Brits, Lee (WK), Wolvaardt, Nadine, du Preez, Luus (C), Khaka, Ismail, Mlaba, Shangese and Sekhukhune

Match Details:

India Women vs South Africa, 3rd T20

29th September 2019, 7:00 PM IST

Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Pitch Report:

The chances of this match taking place are very bleak with another wash-out beckoning. If a match does start, pacers will get some help from the conditions although the batters will relish batting with the ball being difficult to grip for the spinners.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Although Taniya Bhatia did get some quick runs towards the end of the innings, Lizelle Lee remains the obvious choice in this department. Her experience playing for various teams makes her a worthwhile option for this game.

Batters: Smriti Mandhana and Mignon du Preez are must-haves in the side with their experience playing in different leagues coming in handy. While one of Jemimah Rodrigues or Harmanpreet Kaur will also fit the bill, Laura Wolvaardt's ability to tackle spin proficiently holds her in good stead. If an extra batter is required, look no further than Shafali Verma.

Allrounders: While Deepti Sharma is a must-have for this game, the likes of Sune Luus and Nadine de Klerk are also viable options with their ability to score quick runs and pick a wicket or two.

Bowlers: Two of Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav are a must with all of them picking two wickets each in the previous game. While Shabnim Ismail's pace is also a decent option to have in the fantasy side, one of Khaka or Sekhukhune should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana is considered to be one of the best in the world with her record speaking for itself. She is the first choice for captain while the likes of Sune Luus and Deepti Sharma also fit the bill for this game with their spin.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Varma, Tazman Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma, Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav and Nadine de Klerk. Captain: Smriti Mandhana, Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tazman Brits, Mignon du Preez, Deepti Sharma, Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav and N Shangese. Captain: Smriti Mandhana, Vice-Captain: Sune Luus