IND W vs SA W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - October 11th, 2019

In the absence of Smriti Mandhana, India were able to cope up and put in a masterful performance against the South Africans to get the lead in the series. The second game of the series is scheduled on Friday with the series on the line for the tourists. Against a well rounded Indian side, the Proteas weren't able to get themselves in and had Marizanne Kapp to thank for a par score on Wednesday. They will look to improve upon their batting performances although they will enter the game as the underdogs against India. With the likes of Mithali Raj and Jemimah Rodrigues in very good touch, India should also fancy its chances with yet another series win on the horizon. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for IND W vs SA W.

Squads to choose from:

India Women:

Mithali Raj, Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht and Rajeshwari Gaekwad.

South Africa Women:

Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangese, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Playing XI Updates:

India Women:

No changes are expected from the Indian side that featured in the first ODI. Priya Punia was able to make up for Smriti Mandhana's absence with a fifty alongside Jemimah Rodrigues at the top of the order. With a stable middle order following them, India looks well settled. Their bowling unit is well rounded with Ekta Bisht and Jhulan Goswami doing exceptionally well in their first outing against the South Africans. Along with Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma, they will be the key to their fortunes on Friday.

Possible XI: Punia, Jemimah, Raut, Raj(C), Kaur, Deepti, Bhatia(WK), Shikha, Ekta, Poonam and Goswami

South Africa Women:

A couple of tweaks are expected from the side that featured in the first game. Lizelle Lee, who has the star of South Africa's only win on the tour, got out cheaply. She is South Africa's best bet with the bat while the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Mignon du Preez are also decent players capable of scoring big runs. The presence of Marizanne Kapp in the side adds much-needed balance in both departments while Shabnim Ismail's opening spell could be the key in the context of the game.

Possible XI: Wolvaardt, Lee, Chetty (WK), du Preez, Luus(C), Klerk, Kapp, Shangese, Ismail, Khaka and Sekhukhune.

Match Details:

India Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI

11th October 2019, 9:00 AM IST

Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Pitch Report:

The pitch is a good batting track although the South Africans weren't able to make full use of it in the previous game. 220 is a par score on this surface with the spinners getting a good amount of turn early on. The pacers will have to stick to the hard lengths in order to get some purchase from this wicket.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Although she wasn't able to trouble the scoreboard, Lizelle Lee is the preferred option for this game. With Taniya Bhatia batting too deep for a fantasy user's liking, Lee is the obvious pick.

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt and Jemimah Rodrigues are must-haves in the side with both of them in decent form in the series. Along with them, Mignon du Preez is also a viable candidate with her form in 2019 being very good. One of Priya Punia or Poonam Raut should do the trick as well for the fantasy users.

Allrounders: The obvious choices would be Sune Luus and Deepti Sharma, who are due for a big performance with the ball in hand. Along with them, the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Harmanpreet Kaur should also suffice in completing the allrounders department for this game.

Bowlers: Although she didn't pick a wicket, Shabnim Ismail is a must-have pick alongside the likes of Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav, both of whom picked two wickets each on Wednesday. While Jhulan Goswami's three-wicket haul in the previous game also strengthens her case, Ayabonga Khaka is also a good option.

Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues should be backed to continue her fine form. While she is an obvious choice for captaincy, Deepti Sharma and Marizanne Kapp are decent options. If one were to prefer a South African batter, Lizelle Lee would be a worth-while option.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Jhulan Goswami, Shabnim Ismail and Poonam Yadav. Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues, Vice-Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lizelle Lee, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Marizanne Kapp, Ekta Bisht, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka. Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues, Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma