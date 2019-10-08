IND W vs SA W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - October 9th, 2019

India Women and South Africa Women went against each other in the T20 series which saw the home side come out victorious. The action now shifts to the ODI format with the hosts looking to seal the first place against South Africa at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara. Both sides feature most of the players that played in the T20-I series although the inclusions of Marizanne Kapp and Mithali Raj add to the hype behind the series.

While the Indians will once again walk into this game as the favourites, the ruling out of star batter, Smriti Mandhana could have an adverse effect of them come Wednesday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

India:

Mithali Raj, Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priya Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht and Rajeshwari Gaekwad.

South Africa:

Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangese, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Playing XI Updates:

India Women:

Mithali Raj is back in the side, although the Indians will be worried about Smriti Mandhana's injury. She should be replaced by Priya Punia at the top of the order. Jemimah Rodrigues and Punam Raut were good earlier in the year against England at home and should keep their places once again. Harmanpreet Kaur assumes the role of a finisher with the likes of Taniya Bhatia, Deepti Sharma and Jhulan Goswami following suit. Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav will be key for the Indians with the final spot in the side being a toss between Ekta Bisht and Rajeshwari Gaekwad although Bisht should get the nod for this game.

Possible XI: Jemimah, Punia, Raut, Raj(C), Kaur, Deepti, Taniya(WK), Jhulan, Shikha, Poonam and Ekta

South Africa Women:

South Africa should field their strongest side after a morale-boosting win in the final T20. Lizelle Lee will bat alongside Laura Wolvaardt with Tazmin Brits batting at number three. With Dane van Niekerk out of the side, Sune Luus and Mignon du Preez will be crucial in the middle order. The impetus towards the end innings will be taken care of Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk. Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka had a decent T20 series and will hope to continue their good form in Vadodara as well on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Lee (WK), Wolvaardt, Brits, Luus(C), du Preez, Nadine, Kapp, Ismail, Khaka, Sekhukhune and Goodall.

Match Details:

India Women vs South Africa Women, 1st ODI

9 October 2019, 9:00 AM IST

Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Pitch Report:

The pitch should favour the spinners as is the case in almost all the grounds in India. With the city experiencing rainfall over the last few weeks, the pitch will tend to be on the slower side with 230 being a very competitive total here considering the strength of either side's bowling attacks.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Lizelle Lee looks to be in fine touch after a sensational performance the final T20. While she is a very good option to have in the fantasy side, Taniya Bhatia's late order hitting is a valuable proposition as well.

Batters: In the absence of Smriti Mandhana, the onus falls on young Jemimah Rodrigues, who has had a fairly successful 2019 so far. Along with the Indian opener, the dependable duo of Laura Wolvaardt and Mignon du Preez should do the trick as well. If an extra Indian batter is preferred, captain, Mithali Raj could be a great pick for this game.

Allrounders: A number of quality all-round options are there for the taking in the first ODI. The obvious choices would be Sune Luus and Deepti Sharma, who was adjusted the player for the series in the T20s. Along with them, the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Harmanpreet Kaur should also suffice in completing the allrounders department for this game.

Bowlers: While Poonam Yadav's ability to restrict the batters with her accuracy and turn is a great punt in this game, the pace and bounce of Jhulan Goswami and Shabnim Ismail are valuable propositions as well heading into the first game of the series. As for the optional fourth pick of the bowling department, Ekta Bisht and Ayabonga Khaka, who has been fairly impressive in the tour so far are great candidates as well.

Captain: Spin bowling allrounders are going to very handy on this surface. This paves the way for Deepti Sharma and Sune Luus to be picked as the captaincy options for this game. If one were to pick a different option, the likes of Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp are worthwhile options as well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Jhulan Goswami, Shabnim Ismail and Poonam Yadav. Captain: Sune Luus, Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Shikha Pandey, Shabnim Ismail and Poonam Yadav. Captain: Sune Luus, Vice-Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues