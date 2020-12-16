India vs Australia 1st Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Test Match - Dec 17th, 2020

The first Test between India and Australia begins at the Adelaide Oval. As the Australian summer of cricket slowly moves into gear, the much-awaited Test series between India and Australia is all set to kick off from Thursday.

India come into this series on the back of a stunning T20I series win despite resting their premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. However, the five-day format will be a different ball game altogether, especially with the first match being India's second-ever pink-ball Test.

However, Australia, who have a great record in pink-ball Tests, have a few concerns of their own, as the likes of David Warner and Will Pucovski are out injured.

With concerns at the top of their order, the Australians might not have the same imposing effect on the tourists, at least on paper. Nevertheless, their coveted bowling attack led by Pat Cummins could be key as the hosts look to strike the first blow in the series.

While both teams have batting woes to take care of ahead of this series, the two bowling attacks are expected to hog the limelight for most of this Test. With some of the best Test players from either side taking to the field on Thursday, a riveting contest at the Adelaide Oval could be on the cards.

India vs Australia First Test: Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia

Tim Paine (C), Joe Burns, Cameron Green, Will Pucovski, Steven Smith, David Warner, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, James Pattinson and Mitchell Swepson.

Predicted Playing-11s

India

Shubman Gill/Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant/Wriddhiman Saha, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

Australia

Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head/Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (C&WK), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 1st Test

Date: 17th December 2020, at 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

A competitive game of cricket beckons at the Adelaide Oval, with the pink ball adding more spice to this contest.

The ball could swing around from ball one, and the bowlers are expected to seam around under the lights as well. The batsmen are expected to see out the initial phase for the ball to soften up, after which run-scoring could get easy. However, the spinners could also have a say in the proceedings, and their variations could be difficult to pick under lights.

Both teams could look to bat first after winning the toss, as the pitch is expected to slow down as the match progresses. That would make it difficult to chase down targets in the fourth innings.

India vs Australia 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

India vs Australia 1st Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Cheteshwar Pujara, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mayank Agarwal, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Wade, Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Captain: Pat Cummins. Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah.