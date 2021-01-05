India vs Australia 3rd Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Test Match - Jan 7th, 2021

The third Test between Australia and India is set to begin this Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Despite succumbing to the quality of the Australian bowlers in the first Test, the Indians came back strong at the MCG to level the series and grab the momentum heading into this fixture.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side showed no signs of slowing down in the absence of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami as Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill did well in their stead.

India's chances will be boosted by Rohit Sharma's arrival, who is expected to slot back into the opener's role. However, they have a selection headache with Umesh Yadav being ruled out of the Test series.

With both Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan capable of filling in his shoes, the Indians should feel optimistic about their chances ahead of this game.

The hosts, Australia, will look to bounce back after a disappointing show at the MCG. Their cause is helped by the return of David Warner, who by his own admission isn't a 100% fit in the build-up to the Test.

But such are the stakes that the Aussies need their star opener to counter the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin. Their all-NSW bowling attack will love playing at the SCG and would be hoping they can help their side to a series-defining win in the third Test.

Both teams look evenly matched on paper although the Aussies might hold the edge heading into this fixture. With both sides looking to grab the opportunity at the SCG, another thoroughly entertaining game beckons between the two heavyweights.

Squads to choose from

Australia

Tim Paine (C), Joe Burns, Cameron Green, Will Pucovski, Steven Smith, David Warner, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, James Pattinson and Mitchell Swepson.

India

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

Predicted Playing 11

Australia

David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head/Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (C&WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood

India

Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal/Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur/ T Natarajan

Match Details

Match: Australia vs India, 3rd Test

Date: 7th December 2021, at 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pitch Report

The SCG usually favours the spinners more than the other grounds in Australia and it shouldn't be any different for this Test.

However, the pacers should get ample movement off the surface, keeping the batsmen on their toes throughout the match. The batsmen should feel at ease once they ride the storm initially, which will make for a good contest between bat and ball.

Both teams would ideally want to make good use of the conditions first up and bat upon winning the toss. The weather forecast isn't promising in Sydney although we should be in for a cracking game of Test match cricket at the SCG.

AUS vs IND 3rd Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

AUS vs IND 3rd Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Wade, R Pant, M Labushagne, S Smith, S Gill, C Pujara, R Ashwin, P Cummins, J Hazlewood, M Siraj and J Bumrah

Captain: S Smith, Vice-Captain: J Hazlewood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Wade, A Rahane, M Labushagne, S Smith, S Gill, C Pujara, R Ashwin, M Starc, J Hazlewood, R Jadeja and J Bumrah

Captain: C Pujara, Vice-Captain: S Smith