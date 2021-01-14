India vs Australia 4th Test Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Test Match - Jan 15th, 2021

The fourth and final Test between India and Australia takes place at the Gabba on Friday.

The series is tantalisingly poised at 1-1; the injury-ravaged visitors need a draw to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while Australia need a win to reclaim the same.

The pressure is on Australia, who failed to win in Sydney despite dominating the Test for large swathes. Nevertheless, the hosts will fancy a series win at the Gabba, as they have not lost a Test at the venue since 1988.

The duo of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith is in decent form, but Australia will to do without Will Pucovski, who injured himself in the previous Test. Marcus Harris will open the batting alongside David Warner while the pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood would like to put the SCG disappointment behind them and start afresh at the Gabba.

ICYMI, Marcus Harris will return to Australia's XI for the series-deciding #AUSvIND Test at the Gabbahttps://t.co/Kv1drj79nO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile, India have been plagued by an unending spate of injuries and may struggle to put up a competitive XI for the fourth Test. Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Hanuma Vihari have been ruled out of this Test. However, Ajinkya Rahane and co have played well in this series and would like to end on a high.

There are a few concerns in the bowling department too, as Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini, both of whom made their Test debuts earlier in the tour, will have to play a bigger role in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Nevertheless, the visitors could spring another surprise result at the Gabba.

Although Australia are the clear favourites in the series decider, the hosts will write India off at their own peril, especially after the visitors' gritty performance at the SCG. A grandstand finish possibly beckons in what has been a pulsating series thus far.

Advertisement

Squads to choose from:

Australia

Tim Paine (C), Cameron Green, Will Pucovski, Steven Smith, David Warner, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, James Pattinson and Mitchell Swepson.

India

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

Predicted Playing-11s

Australia

Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matt Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C&WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.

India

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Wriddhiman Saha/Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar.

Match Details

Match: Australia vs India, 4th Test

Date: 15th January 2021, at 5:30 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

Pitch Report

The pacers are bound to enjoy the conditions at the Gabba, as swing and bounce will be in abundance. The batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle and get their eye in before playing their shots.

The spinners could get some turn as well as the match progresses; the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin (if he plays) and Nathan Lyon might enjoy the extra bounce available off the surface.

With the pitch expected to deteriorate as the match progresses, both teams would want to bat first and make good use of the conditions first up in what should be a competitive clash at the Gabba.

Australia vs India 4th Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Australia vs India 4th Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, David Warner, Shubman Gill, Ravi Ashwin, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini.

Captain: Pat Cummins. Vice-Captain: Steve Smith.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Steve Smith, David Warner, Shubman Gill, Ravi Ashwin, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Navdeep Saini.

Captain: Pat Cummins. Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill.