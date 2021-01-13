The Gabba Brisbane pitch report and weather conditions

The Indian cricket team will end its 2020-21 Australian tour with a Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. The hosts have an opportunity to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by winning the fourth Test. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane's men will be high on confidence after the draw in Sydney.

It seemed improbable at one stage that the Indian cricket team will be able to save the Test in Sydney. However, the quartet of Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, and Ravichandran Ashwin frustrated the home team's bowlers. Their efforts prevented Australia from taking an unassailable lead in this ICC World Test Championship series.

Unfortunately, the visitors have lost three more players to injuries before the match at The Gabba. Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari will miss the Brisbane Test because of injuries, while an abdominal strain has put a question mark over Jasprit Bumrah's availability.

Nevertheless, the momentum is with the Indian cricket team. It will be interesting to see if the visitors can retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with another top-quality performance at The Gabba.

Here's a look at the stadium's pitch report and weather conditions ahead of the Brisbane Test match.

The Gabba Brisbane pitch report

The Australian cricket team has a phenomenal record in Brisbane, having won won 40 out of the 62 Test matches at The Gabba. The spinners and the pacers have achieved equal success in Brisbane. Nathan Lyon has scalped 35 wickets here, while Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood have picked up a total of 74 Test wickets at The Gabba.

David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Babar Azam scored centuries in the previous Test match at The Gabba, showing it is not so challenging to score big in Brisbane. Australia have won the last two Tests on this ground by an innings.

The Gabba Brisbane weather conditions

The sky will be mostly sunny throughout the five days of the final Test match in Brisbane. There are predictions for scattered thunderstorms on the second and the fourth day. It is likely that the fans will not get to witness much action on those two days.

The temperature will loom around 30 degrees Celsius in Brisbane, while the humidity levels will be 60%.