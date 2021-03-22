India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 1st ODI - March 23rd, 2021

The first ODI between India and England is set to take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, March 23.

After a pulsating T20I series in Ahmedabad, the action shifts to Pune for three ODIs between India and England. The hosts have triumphed in both the Test and T20I series and will be looking to repeat the trick in the ODIs as well.

Although Virat Kohli and co aren't in the best of forms in the 50-over format, the presence of bonafide stars such as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan should hold them in good stead. With their bowling attack also finding their feet in the T20I series, hopes are high among the Indians.

Their opponents, England, will be looking to salvage some lost pride with a strong showing in the ODIs. With the ICC T20 World Cup only a few months away, the English would want to familiarize themselves with the conditions. There aren't many new faces from the side that featured in the T20Is, although there might be a debut on the cards for Liam Livingstone with Joe Root unavailable for this series.

The Indians are the favorites heading into this series, although world champions England are more than capable of flipping the script in Pune. With the likes of Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan taking centre stage over the next few days, we should be in for another cracking series between India and England, this time in the ODIs.

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohd Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Matt Parkinson, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, and Reece Topley.

Predicted Playing XIs

India

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and T Natarajan

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali/Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Reece Topley/Tom Curran

Match Details

Match: India vs England, 1st ODI

Date & Time: March 23, 2021; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is generally a high-scoring venue and shouldn't be any different on Tuesday. Despite the ball likely to skid on nicely onto the bat, the pacers should get the ball to move around in the early stages. As the match progresses, the spinners should also have a say, making for an exciting contest between bat and ball in the middle overs. Batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss, although conditions shouldn't change much throughout the game. 270-280 is par at this venue, although both teams can breach the 300-run mark with ease.

India vs England 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Shreyas Iyer, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Mark Wood

Captain: Jonny Bairstow, Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Shreyas Iyer, Ben Stokes, Hardik Pandya, Adil Rashid, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Mark Wood

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow