India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd ODI - March 26th, 2021

The second ODI between India and England will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

Despite being restricted to just a par score, Team India's new-look bowling attack delivered as they beat world champions England in the first ODI. Riding on the exploits of debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna, the hosts were able to overcome Jonny Bairstow's destructive batting. However, India will need to deal with Shreyas Iyer's injury, which has ruled him out of the series. But with the likes of Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav waiting in the wings, India will be eyeing another series win at the expense of England.

Speaking of England, they would be ruing losing the first ODI. Their highly successful template of going on an all-out attack backfired as they surrendered a position of dominance in the middle overs. However, the reigning world champions can overturn their fortunes, with Eoin Morgan itching to come good on the tour. England's bowlers will need to come up with a better performance if they are to trouble India's supremely talented batting unit.

The Indians are the clear favorites to win Friday's game, with England lacking experience on the bowling front. However, Eoin Morgan and co. have enough in the tank to flip the script and level the series in what promises to be a cracking game of ODI cricket in Pune.

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohd Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Matt Parkinson, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, and Reece Topley.

Predicted Playing XIs

India

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant/Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Reece Topley/Tom Curran

Match Details

Match: India vs England, 2nd ODI

Date & Time: March 26, 2021; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a good one to bat on, with 300 being the bare minimum at the venue. While the pacers initially got the ball to move around, they will try to attack the batsmen with back of a length deliveries, a ploy that worked well in the previous ODI. Although there isn't much turn on offer for the spinners, variations in pace could do the trick for them. Batting first would be the ideal choice upon winning the toss despite dew expected to play a role in the second innings.

India vs England 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Hardik Pandya, Mark Wood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna and Rohit Sharma

Captain: Eoin Morgan. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Mark Wood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Adil Rashid