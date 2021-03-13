India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd T20I - March 14th, 2021

The second T20I between India and England will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

England showcased their might in the first T20I as the visiting bowlers paved the way for a stunning eight-wicket win. Integral to their fortunes was Jofra Archer, who picked up three wickets to jolt the Indians. On the batting front, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow were amongst the runs.

As for India, none of their batsmen, barring Shreyas Iyer, were able to get going on what was a relatively tough pitch to bat on. However, a better performance is in order from Virat Kohli's team, who will be looking to level the series tomorrow.

While England have momentum on their side, India are more than capable of flipping the script in the next game. With a spin-heavy bowling attack in place, the Indians will fancy their chances of leveling the series against the visitors. Either way, another entertaining game of cricket awaits us on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini.

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan and Reece Topley.

Predicted Playing XIs

India

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Axar Patel

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran/Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan and Mark Wood.

Match Details

Match: India vs England, 2nd T20I.

Date & Time: 14th March 2021; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is bound to offer assistance by providing movement off the surface. The fast bowlers, who will get the ball to move and jump around initially, should slow their pace as the match progresses.

There is some value to attacking strokeplay, with Jason Roy and Shreyas Iyer showing how to bat on the surface. With the pitch not likely to change much across the two innings, both teams will look to bat second upon winning the toss.

150-160 should be a competitive total, with spinners bound to have a big say in the outcome of the match.

India vs England 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-captain: Ben Stokes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jason Roy, KL Rahul, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-captain: Yuzvendra Chahal