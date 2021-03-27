India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 3rd ODI - March 28th, 2021

The third ODI between India and England will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

The series is evenly-poised at 1-1, with England leveling the series with a wonderful chase on Friday. Riding on Jonny Bairstow's purple patch with the bat, the visitors chased down 336 without breaking a sweat. However, England will need their bowlers to step up in the series-decider. Much is expected of Reece Topley and Adil Rashid, both of whom had decent outings in the second ODI.

India have given a good account of themselves in both ODIs. While KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have scored fifties in both games, Rishabh Pant's blitzkrieg in the second match adds value and explosiveness to their batting unit. India's bowlers will also need to come up with the goods if the Men in Blue are to clinch the series.

Both India and England are well-matched on paper, but the hosts might just hold the edge ahead of the third game. Either way, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket in Pune, with both teams eyeing a series win to end the tour on a high!

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohd Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Matt Parkinson, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, and Reece Topley.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

India

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna

England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/Tom Curran and Reece Topley.

Match Details

Match: India vs England, 3rd ODI

Date & Time: March 28, 2021; 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is on the cards, with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. While the pacers have enjoyed a hint of extra bounce and swing early on, the ball should come on nicely to the bat. The batsmen should be able to play their natural game from ball one. With the pitch not expected to differ much between the two innings, neither team would mind batting first upon winning the toss.

India vs England 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Reece Topley

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Ben Stokes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Reece Topley

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli