India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 4th T20I - March 18th, 2021

The fourth T20I between India and England will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

England are 2-1 ahead in the series courtesy of a blistering knock from Jos Buttler in the third T20I. Their bowlers have also been spot on in the powerplay overs, which has given them breathing space in the middle overs.

With the likes of Jofra Archer and Jonny Bairstow also chipping in with useful contributions with the ball and bat respectively, the English will be eyeing a series win ahead of this much-awaited fixture.

The Indians, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold. Despite Virat Kohli coming up with a knock for the ages, the Indian bowlers haven't tied the English batsmen down in the early stages of their innings. The spotlight will be on KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, who have so far failed to impress with the bat.

While the English are up 2-1 in this series, they will be wary of what the Indians are capable of. With the likes of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan itching to make amends for a no-show in the previous game, we should be in for an entertaining match as both sides seek a crucial win in the context of the T20I series.

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini.

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan and Reece Topley.

Predicted Playing XIs

India

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer

Match Details

Match: India vs England, 4th T20I.

Date & Time: March 18, 2021; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides at Motera, with the pacers getting ample help on offer. While the new ball should swing around, there is some extra bounce available, which should keep the likes of Mark Wood and Shardul Thakur interested. Although the pitch is slightly on the slower side, the spinners will need to vary their lines and lengths to make the most of the conditions. Wickets in hand will be crucial for either side, with 160-170 being par at this venue. Teams have preferred to chase upon winning the toss and shouldn't be any different on Thursday as well.

India vs England 4th T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IND vs ENG 4th T20 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Rohit Sharma, Dawid Malan, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood

Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Rohit Sharma, Dawid Malan, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-captain: KL Rahul