India vs England Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 5th T20I - March 20th, 2021

The fifth and final T20I between India and England will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

India leveled the series 2-2 on Thursday, courtesy of a masterful performance with the bat. The hosts had Suryakumar Yadav to thank for his exploits in his maiden T20I innings, while the pace trio of Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur also came up trumps with the ball. With momentum on their side, India would ideally fancy their chances of a series win, although it isn't as straightforward as said.

England are perhaps the most well-balanced T20I team in the world, with adequate depth to trouble any opposition. However, they will be looking to fine-tune their strategy ahead of the series decider. The spotlight will be on Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan, both of whom have been underwhelming in the series so far. But with the kind of form the likes of Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler are in, England are surely a force to be reckoned with in this format.

Both teams are equally matched on paper, but India, with momentum on their side, hold a slight advantage over England. All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons, with both sides eyeing a crucial series win on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

India

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini.

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan and Reece Topley.

Predicted Playing XIs

India

KL Rahul/ Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Natarajan T

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer

Match Details

Match: India vs England, 5th T20I.

Date & Time: March 20, 2021; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides in the series decider on Saturday. As seen in the previous game, the ball should skid on nicely, with dew also likely to be a factor. While the new ball should swing around, the fast bowlers will look to slow their pace as the match progresses. Although there isn't much on offer for the spinners, the slightly bigger boundaries should come to their aid. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being par at the venue.

