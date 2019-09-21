India vs South Africa 2019: 3rd T20 Ballebaazi Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket Match - September 22nd, 2019

Vikram Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 21 // 21 Sep 2019, 15:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Play Fantasy Cricket on BalleBaazi.com

Team India displayed a clinical performance to beat South Africa in the second T20I by 7 wickets. Virat Kohli outshone everyone by hitting his 22nd T20 international half-century of unbeaten 72 to cruise India home. He became the highest run-getter in T20I (2440) by leaving Rohit Sharma (2434) behind.

With this emphatic win, India has taken an unassailable lead in the T20I series and would want to win the final T20 and the series whereas the young and determined Proteas would want to come back and try to draw the series by winning the final outing.

India’s Performance

The Indian team may see no change in the playing 11 going by Kohli’s final selection in a series. He has rarely fidgeted with the winning combination and has always backed his team. The bowlers did an amazing task by plugging runs in the latter part of the South African innings.

Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya, Navdeep Saini and Ravindra Jadeja were among the wicket-takers whereas Shikhar Dhawan looked as fluent as ever before he was caught at the boundary by the stupefying catch of David Miller. Kohli’s midas touch is expected to continue and Rohit Sharma is expected to take advantage of the smaller boundaries of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

South Africa Performance

The Proteas had a few positives to take from the game as well. Quinton de Kock, the new designated captain, led his team from the front and made a comprehensive 52 from 37 deliveries only to leave his team in the middle looking for a direction. Temba Bavuma, the debutant, showed a lot of character and was cruising ahead for his maiden half-century but was denied a 50 when he was caught at 49 by Jadeja near then fence.

Phehlukwayo had a decent performance and Pretorius would like to have another go at his Indian counterparts. Rabada was off-colour or rather the Indians played him too easily but he can be a dangerous bowler any day.

The Proteas seem to make no changes as well in their playing 11. However, they can come up with surprises to disappoint the Indians to level the series 1-1.

Advertisement

Probable India VS South Africa squads to choose from for 3rd T20I:

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts

BalleBaazi 11: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Andile Phehlukwayo

M Chinnaswamy’s shorter boundaries make it difficult for bowlers to contain the batsmen from playing their shots and scoring in excess of 180 most of the time. The batting-friendly wicket ensures the spectators get to see fireworks throughout the match. The venue seems to give an equal opportunity to both the teams that are studded with power hitters and class players. It will be really interesting to see how Indians contain the likes of de Kock and Miller and how Rabada and his army fare in front of homeboy Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya.

So be ready to choose your team and win Big at BalleBaazi.com. Invite your friends to play with you and earn more with the BalleBaazi app. It is your last chance to grab hefty bonuses of up to INR 30,000, use the below-mentioned codes and start playing:

· INDSAF: Get 30% bonus on deposit of ₹100 - ₹100000

· FIFTY: Get 50% bonus on deposit of ₹11000

· SIXTY: Get 60% bonus on deposit of ₹22000

· SEVENTY: Get 70% bonus on deposit of ₹33000

Want to win big? Join the 100% bonus Gadget League on BalleBaazi that is giving away Oppo F11 Pro, Redmi 7 Pro and Nokia 5 Pro as top 3 prizes.