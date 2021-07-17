India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the 1st ODI - July 18th, 2021

Longtime rivals India and Sri Lanka face off in yet another limited-overs series as the first of three ODIs takes place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 18.

India are without most of their all-format regulars, who are in England for a five-match Test series. Shikhar Dhawan captains a second string side in Sri Lanka, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar serving as his deputy.

Sri Lanka are without regular captain Kusal Perera and left-arm pacer Binura Fernando, who have been ruled out with injury. The banned trio of Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella isn't available for selection either.

India's squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka's squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI.

#3 Hardik Pandya (India)

India v England - 5th T20 International

In what is good news for Indian fans, Hardik Pandya is reportedly bowling with good rhythm in the nets ahead of the Sri Lanka series. The only pace-bowling all-rounder in the squad, he needs to roll his arm over for India to strike the right balance in white-ball cricket.

Pandya is also one of the senior members of this Indian team and should have an important role to play with the bat. The 27-year-old has fond memories of playing against Sri Lanka, having scored his maiden Test century against them.

A player who adds great all-round value, Pandya is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

#2 Dasun Shanaka (Sri Lanka)

England v Sri Lanka - 3rd ODI

Captaining the side in the absence of Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka will be Sri Lanka's most important player in the upcoming ODI series against India. Like Pandya, he is expected to contribute in both departments and lead from the front.

Shanaka has gone through a few lean patches with the bat and his involvement with the ball has gradually declined, but he struck form towards the end of the England tour. With scores of 47 and 48* in his last two matches, the 29-year-old is primed to make a splash against India.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka, Shanaka could return a huge points haul.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan (India)

India v England - 3rd One Day International

One of India's most consistent batsmen in the ODI format, Shikhar Dhawan scored 169 runs in three matches against England earlier this year and carried his form into the Indian Premier League.

With leadership to elevate his game even further and a settled opening partner in franchise teammate Prithvi Shaw, the southpaw could turn out to be India's ODI trump card once again.

Dhawan has an exceptional ODI record against Sri Lanka, with 983 runs in 16 games at an average of 70.21 and a strike rate of 98.3. He could add to his collection of five fifties and four hundreds against the island nation.

Dhawan is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

Edited by Sai Krishna