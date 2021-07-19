India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for the 2nd ODI - July 20th, 2021

After taking a commanding 1-0 lead in the three-match series, India face off against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 20.

In the series opener, India's "second string" proved that they're ready for the highest level of international cricket. Debutants Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were assured in the middle, while returning players like Kuldeep Yadav and Prithvi Shaw shone as well.

Sri Lanka punched above their weight and showed great promise, but the gap in quality was evident. Although the hosts will fancy their chances of an upset, they start as definite underdogs.

India's squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka's squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dhananjaya de Silva (vice-captain), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

Here are three players who can be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan (India)

India v England - 3rd One Day International

Shikhar Dhawan just cannot stop scoring against Sri Lanka. During his unbeaten 86 in the first ODI, the southpaw shattered several records. He became the fastest man to reach 1,000 runs against Sri Lanka (17 innings) and tallied 6,000 runs as an opener in international cricket.

Dhawan averages an astounding 76.36 against the island nation in ODI cricket, with six fifties and four hundreds to his name. A batsman who's known to string together scores when he's in form, he could continue his stellar run in the second ODI.

Dhawan is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

#2 Dhananjaya de Silva (Sri Lanka)

England v Sri Lanka - 2nd ODI

Dhananjaya de Silva has often been labeled as someone who doesn't make the most of his immense ability, and there might be a grain of truth to that statement. Sri Lanka's vice-captain is a key cog in their system and is always put in a position to succeed, but he has been plagued by inconsistency in both departments.

The first ODI was a prime example of the same. De Silva scored 14 before softly holing out in the deep off Krunal Pandya before conceding 49 runs and picking up two wickets in a five-over spell. While he isn't the most reliable option, he usually finds a way to contribute when Sri Lanka need him to.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka, De Silva could return a huge points haul.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (India)

India v England - 4th T20 International

Suryakumar Yadav made his ODI debut in the previous game, but he seemed like a 100-match veteran during his short stay at the crease. Employing a wide variety of sweeps and wristy flicks, the classy batsman scored a confident unbeaten 31 in the run-chase.

Suryakumar batted at No. 5 in the game, but we all know his quality demands a promotion. With Manish Pandey struggling, the 30-year-old could move up the order and record his maiden ODI fifty - or even more - on the spin-friendly Colombo surface.

Suryakumar is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

