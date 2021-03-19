IN-W vs SA-Women 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s T20I Match - Mar 20, 2021

The ODI series is done and dusted, with South Africa Women winning it by a 4-1 margin. The focus now shifts to T20Is as India Women and South Africa Women will play a three-match series in the shortest format. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will continue to be the venue for the T20Is.

India Women will be playing T20Is for the first time since losing the final of the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup. The hosts have slightly altered their squad when compared to their ODI unit. Harmanpreet Kaur is at the helm, with Smriti Mandhana acting as her deputy. Young prodigy Shafali Verma will be back at the top of the order, with the likes of Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav expected to get more opportunities.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, have the same squad for the T20Is as they had in the ODIs. They qualified for the semi-finals of the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup and fell aagonizingly close in that knockout fixture. Since then, they have played just one T20I series against Pakistan Women, winning it by a 2-1 margin. Sune Luus and co. will be looking to win the ODI series as well.

Squads to choose from

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma, Nuzhat Parveen, Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune

Predicted Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Mansi Joshi, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tasmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nondumiso Shangase/Tumi Sekhukhune

Match Details

Match: India Women vs South Africa Women

Date & Time: March 20th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Pitch Report

All five games of the ODI series were played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, and the pitch had something in it for everybody. There was movement for the pacers early on with the new ball, while the batters enjoyed the conditions as well. There wasn’t much turn for the spinners though. Overall, a similar track could be in store for the first T20I. A score of around 140-150 could be par at the venue.

India Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for India Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sinalo Jafta, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Mignon du Preez, Lizelle Lee, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayabonga Khaka

Captain: Lizelle Lee. Vice-captain: Shafali Verma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sinalo Jafta, Smriti Mandhana, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayabonga Khaka

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Marizanne Kapp