India Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s ODI Match - Mar 12th, 2021

The third ODI between India Women and South Africa Women is set to take place at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

The Indian Women came back strong in the previous game as Smriti Mandhana's fifty ensured a series-leveling win earlier in the week. With their bowlers also firing on all cylinders, the ball is in the Indian court.

Despite Jemimah Rodrigues and Poonam Yadav yet to find their feet, India are well-equipped for the Proteas challenge that awaits them on Friday.

Speaking of South Africa Women, they will be hoping that their performance in the second ODI was a one-off.

While their openers Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee will once again remain key, they will need the likes of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp to deliver in what is a must-win game for both sides.

Although the South Africans come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss, they should prove to be a handful for the Indians. All in all, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket between two well-balanced sides in Lucknow.

Squads to choose from

India Women

Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma, Swetha Verma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel.

South Africa Women

Sune Luus (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Predicted Playing XIs

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sushma Verma (WK), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami and Mansi Joshi

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (C), Lara Goodall, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Match Details

Match: India Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI.

Date: March 12, 2021, at 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Lucknow.

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch is slightly on the slower side with the average first innings score in this series being 167.

Although bowlers have ruled the roost, the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Laura Wolvaardt have shown the way forward with a conservative approach early on in their innings.

Wickets in hand are key on surfaces such as this one. Both teams will ideally want to bat first upon winning the toss, with anything above 220 being a very competitive total at this venue.

India Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Chetty, L Wolvaardt, S Mandhana, P Raut, M du Preez, S Luus, D Sharma, M Kapp, J Goswami, S Ismail and M Joshi

Captain: D Sharma, Vice-Captain: L Wolvaardt

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Chetty, L Wolvaardt, S Mandhana, P Raut, H Kaur, L Lee, D Sharma, M Kapp, J Goswami, S Ismail and M Joshi

Captain: L Wolvaardt, Vice-Captain: S Mandhana