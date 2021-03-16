India Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s ODI Match - Mar 17th, 2021

The fifth and final ODI between South Africa Women and India Women will take place at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday.

South Africa Women have already sealed a series win on the back of Lizelle Lee's sensational run of form with the bat. Although the Indians ran them close in the previous game, South Africa chased down 266 with eight balls spare. The visitors would love to finish with another win, with the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp also showing glimpses of what they are capable of in the 50-over format.

For India Women, only pride is at stake with the series already lost. Despite fielding an inexperienced bowling attack, India have done well to compete with a strong South Africa team. However, they have often come up short in crucial phases, something India Women will want to fix ahead of the T20I series.

With some of the best players in the world taking the field in Lucknow, we should be in for an entertaining game of cricket on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

India Women

Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma, Swetha Verma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel.

South Africa Women

Sune Luus (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Predicted Playing XIs

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sushma Verma (WK), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami/Radha Yadav and Mansi Joshi

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anne Bosch, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Nondumiso Shangase, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Match Details

Match: India Women vs South Africa Women, 5th ODI.

Date & Time: March 17, 2021, at 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Lucknow.

Pitch Report

South Africa Women chased down 266 in the previous game at the venue. Although a similar surface is expected for Wednesday's match, there should be more help on offer for the pacers. As the game progresses, the spinners should also come into play, drying up the runs in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the pitch unlikely to change much during the game.

India Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jafta, L Lee, P Raut, H Kaur, L Wolvaardt, S Mandhana, D Sharma, M Kapp, S Ismail, R Gayakwad and A Khaka

Captain: L Wolvaardt, Vice-captain: S Mandhana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jafta, L Goodall, P Raut, M Raj, L Wolvaardt, S Mandhana, D Sharma, M Kapp, S Ismail, P Yadav and A Khaka

Captain: S Mandhana, Vice-captain: M Kapp