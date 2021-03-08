India Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s ODI Match - Mar 9th, 2021

The second ODI between India Women and South Africa Women takes place at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.

In the first ODI, South Africa Women were bang on the money with both bat and ball. Led by a rampant Shabnim Ismail, South Africa decimated India Women to take a series lead. However, they will be wary of India, who were playing their first game in over a year.

Although Harmanpreet Kaur and captain Mithali Raj impressed with the bat, India's bowling needs to get better. The onus will be on veteran Jhulan Goswami to deliver the goods against Laura Wolvaardt and co, with Poonam Yadav also likely to be one to watch out for in this game.

Although India Women were second-best in the first ODI, they are the slight favourites heading into this game against South Africa Women. Nevertheless, an entertaining game beckons on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

India Women

Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma, Swetha Verma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel.

South Africa Women

Sune Luus (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty, Sinalo Jafta, Tasmin Britz, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Faye Tunniclife, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Predicted Playing XIs

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sushma Verma (WK), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami and Monica Patel/Radha Yadav.

South Africa Women

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (C), Lara Goodall, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Marizanne Kapp and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Match Details

Match: India Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI.

Date: 9th March 2021; at 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Lucknow.

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, there should be enough on offer to keep the bowlers interested at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium.

While the new-ball bowlers could get some extra swing and bounce, the spinners are likely to come into play as the match progresses. With this game being the second in three days, the batters will need to keep an eye out for an extra turn, although they could get value for attacking shots on this surface.

Both teams are expected to bat first on winning the toss, with anything above 220 runs likely to be a competitive total at this venue.

India Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

India Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Chetty, L Wolvaardt, H Kaur, S Mandhana, L Goodall, D Sharma, S Luus, S Ismail, J Goswami, N Mlaba and P Yadav.

Captain: S Mandhana. Vice-Captain: S Luus.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Chetty, L Wolvaardt, J Rodrigues, S Mandhana, M du Preez, D Sharma, S Luus, S Ismail, J Goswami, A Khaka and P Yadav.

Captain: D Sharma. Vice-Captain: L Wolvaardt.