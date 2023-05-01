IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 43 - LSG vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 43rd game of IPL 2023 on Monday (May 1) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

I made a few changes to my transfers in Sunday's games, opting to bring in Vyshak Vijaykumar from this game as the uncapped transfer and making an extra one to bring Ishan Kishan in.

Players playing in Match 42: Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Kumar Karthikeya (BOWL) (MI) (7.5 Credits)

Captain: Jos Buttler | Vice-captain: Cameron Green

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 4

Total Points: 14,190

Overall Rank: 5,439

POTM Picks: 11/42

I have two players from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Monday, May 1

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 57

1) Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) - OUT | Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Kumar Karthikeya (BOWL) (MI) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Yash Thakur (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

Faf du Plessis is expected to return to full fitness and captain the side for this game. That boosts his appeal as a fantasy option over Virat Kohli, as the South African usually picking up some handy points for his catches and fielding efforts.

On a slow and sluggish track, how RCB handle spinners will become increasingly important, and Du Pleassis has been better at scoring against them than Kohli.

Krunal Pandya has had some really good games at this venue and would've won the POTM award against GT had LSG crossed the line. While Du Plessis has a decent record against him, Maxwell and Kohli have struggled to score runs against Krunal. With Pandya often getting promoted to No.3 or No.4 at this venue, I'm expecting an all-round performance from him.

Meanwhile, LSG's bowlers have been excellent in Lucknow, and the in-form Yash Thakur seems to have the backing of captain KL Rahul. He picked up four wickets against Punjab Kings and has the opportunity to add to that tally against RCB. He will be my uncapped transfer.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 43 - LSG vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 43 - LSG vs RCB

Players playing in Match 43: KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits), Vyshak Vijaykumar (BOWL) (RCB) (5 Credits), Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits), Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits), Yash Thakur (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits)

KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis and Krunal Pandya are the players I'm considering as the captaincy options ahead of this game. Krunal's multiple avenues to score points gives him the edge over KL and Du Plessis, but my personal Rahul bias could see me give him the armband.

Other players

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 44

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 44

Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 45

Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 46

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 45

Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 45

