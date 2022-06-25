IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

The first T20I between India (IND) and Ireland (IRE) is set to take place at Castle Avenue in Dublin on Sunday, June 26.

After a thrilling series against South Africa, Team India have now shifted their focus towards Ireland, who are a force to be reckoned with in the white-ball formats. While the likes of Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie continue to deliver the goods, the emergence of young players Mark Adair and Josh Little bodes well for the hosts. But they will have their task cut out as they come across a strong Indian unit led by Hardik Pandya. Although the Indians will start as the favorites, home conditions should play into Ireland's hands, making for an intriguing game in Dublin.

IRE vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umran Malik.

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine and Craig Young.

Match Details

IRE vs IND, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 26th June 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin

Pitch Report

The pitch at Castle Avenue is a decent one to bat on, with there being some movement available for the pacers with the new ball. The batters will look to bide their time early on and see out the new ball with the pitch evening out as the match progresses. There could be some turn available for the spinners, who should have a say in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today's IRE vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan was one of the top performers for India in their previous series against South Africa, scoring big runs at a fair rate. He is known for his ability to tee off from ball one and is impeccable against spin. With Ishan in good form, he should get the nod over Lorcan Tucker in your IRE vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Paul Stirling: Paul Stirling is perhaps Ireland's best white-ball player and for good reason. He is highly-rated in the shortest format owing to his all-out style of batting. He has a decent record against both pace and spin and can chip in with the ball if needed, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya is set to lead India for the first time in his career, but the focus will be on his all-round skills. Hardik had a decent series against South Africa with the bat. However, his bowling prowess is what adds balance to the Indian unit. With the conditions bound to play into his hands, Pandya should be a must-have in your IRE vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Josh Little: Josh Little is a talented left-arm pacer who has a decent record in white-ball cricket. He can swing the ball both ways and can generate discomforting bounce owing to his height. With the Indians struggling against left-arm pace early in their innings in the recent past, Little could be a handy selection in your IRE vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Andy Balbirnie (IRE)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Important stats for IRE vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Ishan Kishan - 495 runs in 15 T20I matches, Average: 35.36

Paul Stirling - 2776 runs in 102 T20I matches, Average: 29.53

Harshal Patel - 18 wickets in 13 T20I matches, Average: 18.61

IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

IRE vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Hardik Pandya, Josh Little, Mark Adair, Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Captain: Ishan Kishan. Vice-captain: Curtis Campher.

IRE vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Hardik Pandya, Josh Little, Mark Adair, Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Captain: Ishan Kishan. Vice-captain: Paul Stirling.

