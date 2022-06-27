IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between India (IND) and Ireland (IRE) is set to take place at Castle Avenue in Dublin on Tuesday, June 28.

Despite a spirited performance from the Irish in the first T20I, India came out with the win courtesy of a good batting display from the likes of Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya.

The Indian bowlers also displayed glimpses of their ability, which will hold them in good stead ahead of this encounter. Although the Indians will head into this game as the clear favourites, Ireland cannot be taken lightly in their own backyard. With both teams eyeing a big win in this game, a cracker of a contest beckons in Dublin.

IRE vs IND Probable Playing 11 Today

IND XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Umran Malik

IRE XI

Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Mark Adair, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Conor Olphert and Craig Young

Match Details

IRE vs IND, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: June 28, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin

Pitch Report

The new ball bowlers should get some swing around early on, keeping the batters on their toes. There is not much turn available for the spinners although there is value in varying their pace according to the conditions. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with DLS method likely to play a part as well.

Today's IRE vs IND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Lorcan Tucker: Lorcan Tucker is a talented batter who is capable of scoring big runs in the middle order. Although he has been used in a lower middle-order role in his international career, Tucker's ability to play both pace and spin well makes him a fine option. With Dinesh Karthik batting lower down the order, Tucker stands out as the ideal option.

Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't get a chance to bat in the previous owing to a shortened game. However, he is one of the more technically sound batters in the Indian set-up, capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. He is a good player of spin and can hold his own against pace as well, making him a fine option for your IRE vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya had a good start to his captaincy stint in the previous game. He scored some quick runs in the middle order although his bowling hasn't been great in the last few weeks. However, the conditions suit Pandya's skill-set, and given his potential, Pandya is a must-have in your IRE vs IND Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Josh Little: Joshua Little was a touch expensive in the previous game although he did pick a wicket late in the game. He is one of the better bowlers in the Irish set-up, capable of swinging the new ball and generating extra bounce owing to his height. Known for his wicket-taking ability, Little is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in IRE vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Andy Balbirnie (IRE)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)

Hardik Pandya (IND)

Important stats for IRE vs IND Dream11 prediction team

Ishan Kishan - 521 runs in 16 T20I matches, Average: 34.73

Harry Tector - 64(33) vs India in the previous T20I

Deepak Hooda - 47(29) vs Ireland in the previous T20I

IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

IRE vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Suryakumar Yadav, Harry Tector, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hardik Pandya, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

Captain: Hardik Pandya Vice-Captain: Paul Stirling

IRE vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lorcan Tucker, Paul Stirling, Suryakumar Yadav, Harry Tector, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik

Captain: Ishan Kishan Vice-Captain: Mark Adair

