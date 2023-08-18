IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for India Tour of Ireland 2023, 1st T20I

Ireland (IRE) will take on India (IND) in the first T20I of the India Tour of Ireland 2023 series at The Village, Malahide in Dublin on Friday, August 18. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

India is coming into the series after losing the T20I series against West Indies. However, they will be looking to do better in this series with some relatively new faces under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah. Ireland, on the other hand, will be eager to pull up a surprise and upset the visitors.

IRE vs IND Match Details

The first T20I of the India tour of Ireland 2023 will be played on August 18 at The Village, Malahide in Dublin. The match will commence at 7:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IRE vs IND, 1st T20I, India Tour of Ireland 2023

Date and Time: August 18, 2023, Friday; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: The Village, Malahide, Dublin

IRE vs IND, Pitch Report

The pitch at The Village in Malahide will be good for batting. These two teams took part in the last game played at this venue. A total of 446 runs were scored in 40 overs for the loss of 12 wickets in the match. A similar high-scoring concept might be on the cards.

IRE vs IND Probable Playing XIs

IRE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IRE Probable Playing XI

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Ben McCarthy, C Young and Ben White.

IND Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IND Probable Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah (c).

IRE vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson failed to deliver up to the expectations in the West Indies series. However, the last time he came to Ireland, Samson displayed great class and there it might be expected that he gets his mojo back from this match.

Batter - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has proven himself throughout the IPL and in the domestic arena. But he has yet failed to deliver on the international stage. But in this series, he is coming in as a vice-captain, which will be a dress rehearsal for his captaincy stint in the Asian Games. So, Gaikwad might look to bat with more responsibility and hence will be a good pick for this game from the batter section

All-rounder - Curtis Campher

Curtis Campher is someone who contributes for his team with both the bat and the ball. He will give you good points in both innings of the match and hence is a good choice for the fantasy contests of this match.

Bowler - Jasprit Bumrah

Jaspirt Bumrah is returning to action after injury. He will be eager to perform in this match and also fulfil his potential as the leader of the team. We all know of his abilities and if he plays to his best, there will be no better pick for this game.

IRE vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Given the nature of the wicket, Ruturaj Gaikwad might be a very good choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match. He will bat in the top and will get the best batting conditions, maximising your points to the fullest.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to carry the form from the West Indies series into this game. He might enjoy the ball coming onto the bat on this wicket and hence looks like a pretty good choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for IRE vs IND, 1st T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Curtis Campher

Jasprit Bumrah

Joshua Little

IRE vs IND Match Expert Tips

Given the nature of the wicket, top-order batters will be the best picks for the game. Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad might turn out to be the differential picks in this game.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I, Head-to-head Team

IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction 1st T20I

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc), Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Joshua Little, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I, Grand League Team

IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson (vc), Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Rinku Singh, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mark Adair, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi