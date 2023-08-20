IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for India Tour of Ireland 2023, 2nd T20I

Ireland (IRE) will take on India (IND) in the second T20I of the India Tour of Ireland 2023 series at The Village, Malahide in Dublin on Sunday, August 20. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

India began the series on a high note as they managed to restrict the home side to a moderate total while bowling first in the first T20I. However, the 'Men in Blue' looked in a bit of trouble in the chase before rain interrupted the scenario and somehow managed a victory by a couple of runs by virtue of the DLS method.

After a win in the first match, India will be trying to win the second match and seal the deal in the three-match series before the last match. Ireland, on the other hand, will be giving their best to draw level in the series and take it to the decider. An exciting clash awaits us as both teams will try and win this game.

IRE vs IND Match Details

The second T20I of the India tour of Ireland 2023 will be played on August 20 at The Village, Malahide in Dublin. The match will commence at 7:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: IRE vs IND, 2nd T20I, India Tour of Ireland 2023

Date and Time: August 20, 2023, Friday; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: The Village, Malahide, Dublin

IRE vs IND, Pitch Report

The pitch at The Village in Malahide has been pretty inconsistent. While we have seen in some games it has been an absolute batting paradise, in others the pacers have made life hard for the batters. We can expect a wicket where the bowlers will get help in the first half of both innings and as the game progresses it will get better for batting.

IRE vs IND Probable Playing XIs

IRE Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IRE Probable Playing XI

Andre Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, B McCarthy, Craig Young, B White, and Joshua Little.

IND Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IND Probable Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah (c), and Ravi Bishnoi.

IRE vs IND Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson failed to deliver up to the expectations in the West Indies series. However, the last time he came to Ireland, Samson displayed great class and there it might be expected that he gets his mojo back from this match.

Batter - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has proven himself throughout the IPL and in the domestic arena. But he has yet failed to deliver on the international stage. But in this series, he is coming in as a vice-captain, which will be a dress rehearsal for his captaincy stint in the Asian Games. So, Gaikwad might look to bat with more responsibility and hence will be a good pick for this game from the batter section

All-rounder - Curtis Campher

Curtis Campher is someone who contributes for his team with both the bat and the ball. He will give you good points in both innings of the match and hence is a good choice for the fantasy contests of this match.

Bowler - Jasprit Bumrah

Jaspirt Bumrah is returning to action after injury. He will be eager to perform in this match and also fulfil his potential as the leader of the team. We all know of his abilities and if he plays to his best, there will be no better pick for this game.

IRE vs IND match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Given the nature of the wicket, Ruturaj Gaikwad might be a very good choice as the captain or the vice-captain of the match. He will bat in the top and will get the best batting conditions, maximising your points to the fullest.

Jasprit Bumrah

The standing Indian skipper looked in great rhythm in the first match. If India bowls first, once again Bumrah will be a great choice as the captain or the vice-captain.

Five Must-Picks for IRE vs IND, 2nd T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Curtis Campher

Jasprit Bumrah

Craig Young

IRE vs IND Match Expert Tips

The way the wicket behaved in the last match, it seems like pacers will be beneficial picks for the game.

IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Paul Stirling, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Tilak Varma

All-rounder: Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh (vc)

IRE vs IND Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Lorcan Tucker

Batters: Paul Stirling, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma

All-rounder: Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (c),Mark Adair, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh