IRE vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Matches, Match 13

The 13th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2024 will see Ireland (IRE) squaring off against Sri Lanka (SL) at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday, May 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IRE vs SL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The biggest T20 tournament of the year is finally here, and all the teams will be playing some warm-up matches to test their squads. Ireland will be playing their first warm-up match, but they will be hyped after winning the one-off tournament against Scotland and Netherlands. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost their first warm-up match against the Netherlands by 20 runs.

Trending

Sri Lanka has dominated in both the head-to-head T20I matches against Ireland. They won the last head-to-head match by a massive margin of 9 wickets and 5 overs.

IRE vs SL Match Details

The 13th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up Matches 2024 will be played on May 31 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IRE vs SL, 13th Match

Date and Time: 31st May 2024, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill

Pitch Report

The pitch at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is expected to be new and fresh. So, fans can expect a good scoring match. The last warm-up match here was played between Netherlands and Sri Lanka, where 342 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

IRE vs SL Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

IRE - W W N/R W L

SL - L W L W L

IRE vs SL Probable Playing XI

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Craig Young

SL Playing XI

No injury updates

Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

IRE vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is the backbone of the Sri Lanka team as he has smashed 1554 runs in 64 T20I matches. Lorcan Tucker is another good wicket-keeper pick, especially while batting first.

Batters

Pathum Nissanka

Paul Stirling and Pathum Nissanka are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Pathum Nissanka has smashed 1231 runs in just 48 T20I matches at a strike rate of around 120. Andy Balbirnie is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga

Mark Adair and Wanindu Hasaranga are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Wanindu Hasaranga will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 650 runs and taken 104 wickets in 65 T20I matches. Angelo Mathews is another good all-rounder who will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

Bowlers

Matheesha Pathirana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Matheesha Pathirana and Joshua Little. Matheesha Pathirana was in exceptional form in IPL as he was taking crucial wickets in all matches for Chennai Super Kings. Nuwan Thushara is another good bowler option for today's match.

IRE vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has shown his dominance in this format and performed exceptionally well for Sri Lanka. He played a crucial role in the last T20I series against Bangladesh and is expected to continue with the same form.

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis is one of the best players in Sri Lanka and is expected to handle the batting department of his team. He has smashed 1554 runs in 64 T20I matches. He was also the man of the series against Bangladesh as he smashed 181 runs in 3 matches.

5 Must-Picks for IRE vs SL, 13th Match

Mark Adair

Wanindu Hasaranga

Matheesha Pathirana

Kusal Mendis

Pathum Nissanka

Ireland vs Sri Lanka Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping this in mind. Making in-form batters the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Ireland vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, L Tucker

Batters: P Nissanka, P Stirling, A Balbirnie

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, A Mathews, M Adair

Bowlers: J Little, N Thushara, M Pathirana

Ireland vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, L Tucker

Batters: P Nissanka, P Stirling

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, M Adair

Bowlers: J Little, N Thushara, M Pathirana, M Theekshana, C Young

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback