Ireland Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 6th T20I - July 24th, 2022

Pakistan Women are up against Ireland Women in the sixth T20I of the series at the Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Northern Ireland, on Sunday, July 24.

Ireland have lost all three of their matches and are placed at the bottom of the points table. They will want to finish the series on a positive note. They lost to Australia by 63 runs in their previous encounter.

Pakistan, led by Bismah Maroof, on the other hand, have won one out of three matches, with their game against Australia got washed off. Maroof and Co. will be looking to get another win under their belt before the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Going into the sixth T20I of the Women's T20I Tri-Series 2022 between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Nida Dar

Nida Dar became the Player of the Match when Pakistan last faced Ireland in the tri-series. She scored 26 runs under pressure and picked up a crucial wicket.

She has been a reliable all-rounder for the Women in Green for a number of years and needs to bring forth all his experience.

#2 Muneeba Ali

Muneeba Ali has been on song in the ongoing tri-nation series. The southpaw is currently Pakistan's leading run-scorer in the series with 52 runs at an average of 17.33.

The southpaw has a top score of 29, showing that she can occupy the crease and get big scores. Muneeba needs to take Pakistan off to a flying start.

#1 Gaby Lewis

Gaby Lewis has arguably been Ireland's standout player in the series. Although she failed in the two matches against Australia, she played well against the Pakistan team.

Lewis scored 47 last time around and almost helped Ireland beat Pakistan. The youngster is currently fourth on the list of leading run-scorers in the series.

