Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022, Pakistan Women vs Australia Women, Match 5: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan Women and Australia Women face off in the fifth match of the Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022 on Saturday, July 23. The Bready Cricket Club in Bready, Northern Ireland is the venue for this clash.

Australia, led by Meg Lanning, have clearly been the standout team in the series thus far. Having won two out of three matches, the Aussies are sitting at the top of the points table with a stupendous net run rate of +3.230.

On Thursday, July 21, they defeated Ireland by 63 runs and booked their place in the final of the series. After being put in to bat first, Australia lost their openers, Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, early on. Thereafter, Lanning and Tahlia McGrath took charge.

The duo stitched together a 135-run partnership and helped the Aussies score 182 for the loss of four wickets. While Lanning scored 74 off 49, McGrath chipped in with a 45-ball 70, laced with 11 fours. Georgina Dempsey picked up two wickets for Ireland.

Ireland also lost their openers early, but Orla Prendergast and Laura Delany played their shots with aplomb. But once they got out, the Irish innings capsized. Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen and Alana King picked up two wickets apiece for the Australian team.

Pakistan, led by Bismah Maroof, are placed second in the points table and are already through to the final. They will look to secure a win and keep themselves in good stead ahead of the final.

Pakistan Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Match: Pakistan Women vs Australia Women, 5th Match, Women’s T20I Tri-Series in Ireland, 2022.

Date and Time: July 23, 2022, Thursday, 08:30 PM IST.

Venue: Bready Cricket Club, Bready, Northern Ireland.

Pakistan Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been fairly good for batting. However, the chasing teams haven't quite found it easy to play on the surface. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for teams.

Pakistan Women vs Australia Women Weather Forecast

There is a chance of heavy rain from 5 pm to 8 pm, which could lead to delays in the match. Temperatures will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 80s.

Pakistan Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Probable XI

Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

Australia Women

Probable XI

Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Pakistan Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction

Australia haven't done much wrong thus far in the series and will look to carry their winning momentum. Pakistan have defeated Ireland, but getting past Lanning and Co. won't be a cakewalk by any means.

Prediction: Australia to win this clash.

Pakistan Women vs Australia Women details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

