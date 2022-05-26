IRR vs TGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Nature Isle T10, Match 11

The Indian River Rowers (IRR) will face the Titou Gorge Splashers (TGS) in the 11th match of the Nature Isle T10 League 2022 at Windsor Park in Dominica Rosseau on Thursday.

The teams are currently at the top of the table, as the Titou Gorge Splashers have won both of their matches, while the Indian River Rowers have won two of their last three matches.

This will be an amazing encounter with both teams expected to play well. Both teams are strong, but we believe the Titou Gorge Splashers will win this match and continue their dominance in the tournament.

IRR vs TGS Probable Playing XI

IRR Playing XI

Deon Burton (wk), Vincent Lewis (c), Garvin Marcellin, Sherwin Labassiere, Tyrese LeBlanc, Savio Anselm, Rick James, Joel Durand, Sherlon George, Lex Magloire, and Clement Marcellin

TGS Playing XI

Jerlani Robinson (wk), Junior Jervier, Odiamar Honore, Sarwan Lockhart, Kassim Peltier, Shaheim Caesar, Vivian Titre, Malakai Xavier, Elton Mark, John Matthew, and Tyrone Geroge

Match Details

IRR vs TGS, Nature Isle T10 League 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 26th May 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Dominica Rosseau

Pitch Report

This is the perfect T10 pitch, which is well-balanced and good for both batters and bowlers. The pitch initially offers swing, so you can expect some early wickets.

As the ball turns old, the pitch becomes good for batting, so you can expect middle-order batters to score runs. The pitch becomes comparatively better for batting in the second innings, so both teams would love to bowl first after winning the toss.

Indian River Rowers vs Titou Gorge Splashers Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Both J Robinson and D Burton are the best wicket-keeper picks for today's Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also doing well behind the stumps. J Robinson smashed 89 runs in just 41 balls against VH.

Batters

R James is the best batter pick for the Dream11 team as he has been batting well in this year's tournament. He smashed 31 in just 22 balls against CRD. J Durand is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

V Lewis and V Titre are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs in the tournament. V Lewis smashed 32 runs in just 19 balls and also took two wickets against VH.

Bowlers

The best bowler picks for the Dream11 team are C Marcellin and J Matthew. C Marcellin has taken two wickets so far in the tournament. Other good picks for the Dream11 team are T LeBlanc and L Magloire.

Top 3 players to pick in Indian River Rowers vs Titou Gorge Splashers Dream11 prediction team

V Lewis (IRR)

V Titre (TGS)

J Robinson (TGS)

Important stats for Indian River Rowers vs Titou Gorge Splashers Dream11 prediction team

J Robinson - 128 runs

R James - 71 runs

V Lewis - 76 runs and three wickets

C Marcellin - Two wickets

IRR vs TGS Dream11 Prediction Today (Nature Isle T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: J Robinson, D Burton, J Durand, R James, O Honore, V Titre, V Lewis, S Caesar, C Marcellin, L Magloire, and J Matthew

Captain: V Lewis Vice Captain: S Caesar

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: J Robinson, D Burton, J Durand, R James, S Anselm, V Titre, V Lewis, S Caesar, C Marcellin, T LeBlanc, and J Matthew

Captain: V Lewis Vice Captain: J Robinson

Edited by Diptanil Roy