JAM vs SKN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates - September 20th, 2019

Jamaica Tallawahs play their last home game of CPL 2019 as they face an in-form St Kitts and Nevis Patriots side who recently ended the unbeaten streak of defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders. With injuries marring their campaign, Jamaica find themselves near the bottom of the table with only one win.

Although they possess one of the best opening pairs in Chris Gayle and Glenn Phillips, their bowling unit has underwhelmed for them. On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots look to sustain their good run of form with Evin Lewis and Carlos Brathwaite in very good form heading into this crucial fixture. With the Sabina Park playing host to this game, an entertaining game awaits the fantasy players. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell (C), Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Amad Butt, Chris Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Imran Khan, Xavier Marshall, Shamar Springer, Ramaal Lewis, Derval Green and Javelle Glenn

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Hafeez, Laurie Evans, Afif Hossain, Keron Cottoy, Aaron Jones, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Usama Mir.

Playing XI Updates:

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Andre Russell should be fit for this game with Dwayne Smith dropping out of the side. The rest of the team should remain the same with Zahir Khan and Oshane Thomas in decent form along with youngsters, Derval Green and Ramaal Lewis. Their batting depth also serves them well with Javelle Glenn impressing with his raw power in the death overs. Chris Gayle and Glenn Phillips are key to their fortunes in their final home game of CPL 2019.

Possible XI: Gayle, Phillips (WK), Walton (C), Worker, Russell/Smith, Glenn, Green, Lewis, Lamont, Zahir and Dernbach.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

No changes are expected from St Kitts and Nevis Patriots with Carlos Brathwaite and co. winning back to back matches in CPL 2019. Evin Lewis is in fine form at the moment with over 200 runs in the tournament. The team management would be ecstatic after a sensational win against Trinbago on Tuesday with Carlos Brathwaite starring with both bat and ball for them. In Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph and Rayad Emrit, they have a capable trio who should trouble the opposition with their subtle variations and pace.

Possible XI: Lewis, Thomas(WK), Evans, Hafeez, Brathwaite (C), Brooks, Allen, Emrit, Joseph, Cottrell and Jordan

Match Details:

Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Match 16

20th September 2019, 5:30 AM IST

Sabina Park, Kingston

Pitch Report:

The pitch is slightly on the slower side unlike the one in St Kitts. The spinners will be crucial with the ball gripping and turning here in the previous game. 160-170 should be targeted by either side with the firepower they possess in their rosters.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Glenn Phillips is one of the top run-scorers in CPL 2019 with two fifties to his name. He was the second highest run-scorer in CPL last year and looks good for more runs on Friday. Along with him, Devon Thomas is also a decent option with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots due for a big one amidst a poor run of form.

Batsmen: While Chris Gayle is a must have for this game, the likes of Evin Lewis and Laurie Evans are also viable candidates to complement Gayle. All three of them have some runs under their belt and will be looking to tee off for their respective teams. One of Chadwick Walton or Shamarh Brooks should do if a fourth option is pursued.

Allrounders: Depending on his participation, Andre Russell is a very strong candidate with both bat and ball. Similarly, Carlos Brathwaite should be high on confidence after a sensational performance against TKR. Along with the two burly West Indian allrounders, Hafeez is another good option as well.

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell has impressed with his pace although he doesn't have many wickets to show for his efforts. He is a must have for this game along with Zahir Khan and Jade Dernbach, whose variations should come into play in the death overs. For the final spot in the bowling department, Ramaal Lewis or Rayad Emrit could be great picks as well.

Captain: Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis are the obvious choices for captaincy with their reputation for big knocks at the top of the order. Although that might not be the case everytime, Andre Russell and Laurie Evans are also decent picks for captaincy. If a bowler is to be preferred then look no further than Zahir Khan or even Sheldon Cottrell

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Thomas, Glenn Phillips, Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Ramaal Lewis and Zahir Khan. Captain: Chris Gayle, Vice-Captain: Evin Lewis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Chris Gayle, Laurie Evans, Evin Lewis, Mohd Hafeez, Carlos Brathwaite, George Worker, Sheldon Cottrell, Zahir Khan, Devon Thomas and Ramaal Lewis. Captain: Laurie Evans, Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle