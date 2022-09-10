JT vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of CPL 2022 will see the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) face the Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Saturday, September 10. Ahead of this much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the JT vs TKR Dream11 prediction.

Jamaica Tallawahs have been in decent form in the CPL, winning two out of their three matches so far. Despite a few key players leaving in the off-season, the likes of Rovman Powell and Brandon King have excelled with the bat.

However, they come across a star-studded Trinbago Knight Riders side who are eyeing their second win of the season. They will start as the favorites, with Andre Russell being key to their fortunes. With two valuable points on offer, a cracking game beckons in St Lucia.

JAM vs TKR Match Details, CPL 2022

The 12th match of CPL 2022 has the Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAM vs TKR, CPL 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 10th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Live Streaming: Fancode

JAM vs TKR Pitch Report

The pitch in St Lucia has been a good one to bat on with the average first-innings score being 172. The pacers have dominated proceedings, taking seven out of the 10 wickets to fall in the previous game. Teams have preferred chasing, with the record being skewed in favor of sides batting second in St Lucia this season.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 3

1st-innings score: 172

2nd-innings score: 167

JAM vs TKR Form Guide

Trinbago Knight Riders: W-NR-L

Jamaica Tallawahs: W-W-L

JAM vs TKR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trinbago Knight Riders injury/team news

Akeal Hosein, if fit, should slot back into the playing XI.

Trinbago Knight Riders probable playing 11

Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales and Ravi Rampaul.

Jamaica Tallawahs injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Jamaica Tallawahs probable playing 11

Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Joshua James and Mohammad Amir.

JAM vs TKR Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kennar Lewis (2 matches, 25 runs)

Kennar Lewis is an explosive batter who strikes at nearly 130 in the T20s. He has not had the best of starts to his CPL campaign, scoring only 25 runs so far. Given his explosive batting ability, Lewis is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Colin Munro (8 matches in The Hundred, 206 runs, strike-rate: 168.88)

Colin Munro failed to get going in his previous CPL outing. However, Munro has a terrific record in the CPL, averaging 37.6 for the Trinbago Knight Riders. Given his recent exploits at The Hundred, Munro is a must-have in your JT vs TKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sunil Narine (2 matches, 13 runs, 2 wickets)

Sunil Narine has been impressive with the ball in CPL 2022, conceding 5.50 runs per over and picking up two wickets. He also adds value with his pinch-hitting at the top of the order. With the conditions suiting Narine, he is a top pick for your JT vs TKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Amir (3 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 10.00)

Mohammad Amir has been a revelation for the Jamaica Tallawahs, picking up seven wickets in three matches. He is also conceding less than a run-a-ball in the CPL so far. With Amir taking three wickets at the very venue in the previous game, he is another top pick for your fantasy team.

JAM vs TKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell has been in fine form all year and has already scored 81 runs in three CPL matches. He is batting higher up the order for Jamaica Tallawahs, allowing him to maximize his batting potential. Given his form, Powell could be a viable option as captain or vice-captain.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is perhaps the best all-rounder in the league and for good reason. He is averaging 24.6 with the ball in T20s this year. He is also capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order, making him a fine captaincy pick for your JT vs TKR Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for JAM vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Brandon King 140 runs in 3 matches Akeal Hosein 4 wickets in 1 match Migael Pretorius 4 wickets in 3 matches Sunil Narine 1/23 in the previous match Mohammad Amir 7 wickets in 3 matches

JAM vs TKR match expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 12

Kieron Pollard is slated to bat at No. 6, but it could vary depending on the game situation. With a strong batting unit comprising Andre Russell, Colin Munro, and Nicholas Pooran in place, Pollard could be one to avoid in this game.

JAM vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

JAM vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

JAM vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Kennar Lewis

Batters: Colin Munro, Rovman Powell (c), Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (vc), Andre Russell, Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Akeal Hosein, Migael Pretorius

JAM vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

JAM vs TKR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Colin Munro, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks (vc), Raymon Reifer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (c), Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Ravi Rampaul, Migael Pretorius

