KER vs MAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Elite Group C

Kerala (KER) will take on Maharashtra (MAH) in the Elite Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KER vs MAH Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, best player picks and playing 11s.

Kerala have won three of their last four games and are currently among the top teams in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Maharashtra, on the other hand, have won only two of their last four matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament.

Maharashtra will give it their all to win the match, but Kerala are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

KER vs MAH Match Details

The Elite Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on October 18 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KER vs MAH, Elite Group C Match

Date and Time: October 18, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The match between Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana will be played on the same pitch, so spinners may play a crucial role on this used pitch.

KER vs MAH Form Guide

KER - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

MAH - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

KER vs MAH Probable Playing XI

KER Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Sanju Samson (wk), Vishnu Vinod, Sachin S, Sachin Baby, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Krishna Prasad, Shoun Roger, Abdul Basith, KM Asif, Sudhesan Midhun, and Fazil Fanoos.

MAH Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Naushad Shaikh (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Pavan Shah, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Siddhesh Veer, Kaushal Tambe, Ashay Palkar, Manoj Ingale, and Vicky Ostwal.

KER vs MAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Samson

S Samson, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. V Vinod is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Gaikwad

M Azharuddeen and R Gaikwad are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Tripathi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

S Joseph

S Joseph and A Kazi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Basil is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

B Thampi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Thampi and S Bachhav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. D Hinganekar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KER vs MAH match captain and vice-captain choices

R Gaikwad

R Gaikwad will bat in the top order and is in outstanding form, which makes him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

S Samson

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make S Samson the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and earn additional points from wicket-keeping.

5 Must-Picks for KER vs MAH, Elite Group C Match

R Gaikwad

S Samson

S Joseph

B Thampi

M Azharuddeen

Kerala vs Maharashtra Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in start and bat in middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kerala vs Maharashtra Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Kerala vs Maharashtra Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keepers: S Samson, V Vinod

Batters: R Gaikwad, M Azharuddeen, R Kunnummel, R Tripathi

All-rounders: S Joseph, A Kazi

Bowlers: B Thampi, S Bachhav, D Hinganekar

Kerala vs Maharashtra Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Kerala vs Maharashtra Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keepers: S Samson, V Vinod

Batters: R Gaikwad, M Azharuddeen, R Tripathi

All-rounders: S Joseph

Bowlers: B Thampi, S Bachhav, D Hinganekar, S Kazi, S Midhun

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes