LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 23, 2023

Lancashire and Derbyshire are slated to take on each other in the upcoming North group fixture on June 23 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. The game is expected to kick off at 11 PM IST.

Lancashire are currently ranked fourth in the points table with six wins in 11 matches. At present, their NRR stands at 0.223. Lancashire has already won against Derbyshire this season and would be looking to register yet another victory against them to get back to winning ways.

Derbyshire are trying to catch up as they find themselves ranked sixth in the points table. They have been able to register five wins in 11 games. They have managed to make some recovery in the last two games against Yorkshire and Northamptonshire which significantly improved their NRR to 0.436.

This will certainly be an evenly poised contest as both teams have all to play for in this upcoming fixture. On that note, let us take a peek at the top three players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction match.

LAN vs DER Squad for Today's Match

Lancashire Squad

Liam Livingstone (c), Tom Bailey, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Colin De Grandhomme, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Rob Jones, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Dane Vilas, Luke Wells, Luke Wood

Derbyshire Squad

Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Leus Du Plooy (c), Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Harry Came, Brooke Guest (wk), Tom Wood, Mattie McKiernan, Zak Chappell, Alex Thompson, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan, Ben Aitchison

#3 Leus du Plooy (DER) - 9 credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Leus du Plooy has been making a lot of useful contributions with the bat this season. He has scored 241 runs at a staggering average of 30.13. He has also got those runs at a fairly good rate as he is batting with a devastating strike rate of 174.64.

He really looked good in Derbyshire’s preceding fixture against Northamptonshire where he scored a well-constructed innings of 40 (23) to get his side over the finishing line.

Leus has a knack for scoring runs and we are confident that he will mature further as the tournament progress.

#2 Jos Buttler (LAN) - 9 credits

Durham Cricket v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Buttler is a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman who has got a wide range of shots in his book to terrorize the bowlers. He has scored 198 runs in seven matches at a commendable average of 28.29. In addition, he has notched up to match-defining half-centuries so far this season,

Buttler is known for his exhilarating style of batting. He should be given a go in your LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction match as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Steven Croft (LAN) - 8 credits

Steelbacks v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality Blast T20

Steven is the leading run-scorer for Lancashire this season. Appearing second in the runs chart, the elegant right-handed batsman has amassed 285 runs at a stunning average of 35.63. His strike rate has also been on the higher side hovering marginally under the 150 mark.

He smashed a brilliant 100 against Northamptonshire which propelled Lanchasire to a landslide victory. With form on his side, Steven should certainly feature as your top pick as a captain or vice-captain for the LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction match.

