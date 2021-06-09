LAN vs DER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 9th, 2021

The season opener of the T20 Blast 2021 will see Lancashire Lightning take on Derbyshire at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Lancashire are one of the most consistent teams in the history of the T20 Blast. Last season, they lost in the semi-finals and will look to finish higher this year.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, have a poor record in the T20 Blast,as they have a win percentage of 36.38, which is the lowest in the league. They won only one T20 Blast game last season and finished at the bottom of the North Group points table.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Lancashire and Derbyshire.

#1 Finn Allen

Finn Allen is likely to make his T20 Blast debut for Lancashire during their season opener in the 2021 edition of the competition. Allen has played 16 T20 matches and scored 625 runs at a strike rate of 187.68.

He has represented New Zealand in three T20I games, scoring 88 runs at a strike rate of 220. Considering his form and excellent strike rate, he is a must-pick in Dream11 Fantasy teams.

#2 Liam Livingstone

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone should find a place in your Dream11 Fantasy team, as he can shine with both bat and ball.

The 27-year-old has amassed 3133 runs from 128 T20 games, which includes a century and 18 half-centuries. He can also pitch in a few overs whenever required.

Livingstone, who has picked up 47 wickets, will look to arrive at the 50-wicket landmark in this edition of the T20 Blast.

#3 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler will represent Lancashire Lightning in the first six games of the T20 Blast.

England international wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will only be available for the first six games of the T20 Blast. Buttler will look to leave his mark in the tournament before he leaves for international duty against Sri Lanka.

The team will also look to get the best out of Jos Butter, who is the most experienced player in the squad. He has had a decent run in the Indian Premier League and will hope to continue his form in the T20 Blast as well.

That makes Jos Buttler a suitable candidate to captain your Dream11 team for this T20 Blast game.

