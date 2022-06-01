LAN vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 North Group Match

Lancashire will take on Derbyshire in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2022 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, June 1.

Both teams have had a solid start to this tournament. Lancashire tied their first encounter against Yorkshire before registering two wins in a row.

Derbyshire are also on a two-match winning streak. After losing their first match, they have recorded two consecutive wins.

LAN vs DER Probable Playing 11 today

Lancashire: Keaton Jennings, Philip Salt (wk), Dane Vilas (c), Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson.

Derbyshire: Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Brooke Guest (wk), Matt McKiernan, Hayden Kerr, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw.

Match Details

Match: LAN vs DER, T20 Blast 2022.

Date & Time: June 1st 2022, 7 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester has been an excellent one to bat on. Two games have already been played at this venue in this tournament and in both encounters, Lancashire scored 183 batting first.

Another high-scoring game could certainly be on the cards.

Today’s LAN vs DER Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Philip Salt has batted well and has accumulated 99 runs in three innings while striking at 157.14.

Batters

Tim David is in fine form and has looked in amazing touch. He has amassed 110 runs and has an incredible strike-rate of 211.53.

Shan Masood is the premier batter and captain for Derbyshire. The left-hander has scored 97 runs in three matches.

All-rounders

Liam Livingstone has had a significant all-round impact so far in this tournament. He has scored 79 runs and has three wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Richard Gleeson is the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2022 and has returned with eight scalps so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in LAN vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team

Richard Gleeson (LAN): 266 points.

Liam Livingstone (LAN): 203 points.

Tim David (LAN): 194 points.

Matt McKiernan (DER): 165 points.

Shan Masood (DER): 163 points.

Important stats for LAN vs DER Dream11 Prediction Team

Liam Livingstone: 79 runs & three wickets.

Tim David: 110 runs.

Richard Gleeson: Eight wickets.

Shan Masood: 97 runs.

Matt McKiernan: 26 runs & three wickets.

LAN vs DER Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Lancashire vs Derbyshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Philip Salt, Tim David, Keaton Jennings, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Liam Livingstone, Matt McKiernan, Leus du Plooy, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, Hayden Kerr.

Captain: Liam Livingstone | Vice-captain: Shan Masood.

Dream11 Team for Lancashire vs Derbyshire - T20 Blast 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Philip Salt, Steven Croft, Tim David, Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood, Liam Livingstone, Matt McKiernan, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson, Hayden Kerr, Mark Watt.

Captain: Tim David | Vice-captain: Matt McKiernan.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra