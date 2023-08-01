LAN vs ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English One Day Cup match – August 1, 2023

The second Group B match of the English One Day Cup 2023 will see Lancashire go up against Essex on Tuesday, August 1, at Sedbergh School Ground, Sedbergh. Lancashire and Essex will play their first match and will want to start their campaign with a win.

Lancashire were the finalists in the English one-day Cup last year. They faced Kent in the final match at Nottingham and lost by 21 runs. Batting first, Kent put up a score of 306/6. In response, Lancashire could make only 285 runs. Steven Croft was the standout batter from Lancashire, scoring 72 runs in the run chase, but his efforts went in vain.

Essex on the other hand, faced Hampshire in their last game, where they lost by three wickets. Batting first, they put up 257/8, riding on Shane Snater's 64 off 63 balls. In response, Hampshire chased down the target with 10 balls remaining.

On that note, let us look at the top three players you can select as your captain or vice-captain for the LAN vs ESS Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Steven Croft (LAN) – 8.0 credits

Steven Croft is an experienced English cricketer who contributes heavily as a batting all-rounder. He has been a stalwart for Lancashire County Cricket Club, representing across all formats.

Croft's strong batting style and ability to chip in with vital wickets make him a precious asset to the group. He has been an essential part of Lancashire's achievement in domestic cricket and has earned respect for his management over the course of time.

In 174 games, Steven Croft has made 4820 runs at an average of 38.25. As a result, he is a good choice for the captain of your LAN vs ESS Dream11 team.

#2 Liam Livingstone (LAN) – 8.5 credits

Liam Livingstone is a skilled English cricketer known for his hard-hitting abilities and handy spin bowling. He has represented England in limited-overs cricket and has made a mark with his powerful stroke play. Livingstone's capability to make contributions with the ball provides an additional element to his game.

He has showcased his abilities in various T20 leagues around the globe, where he has earned recognition as a promising all-rounder. With his all-round competencies and capability, Livingstone remains a key player for Lancashire.

When choosing your captain or vice-captain for your LAN vs ESS Dream11 prediction match, Liam Livingstone ought to be someone to keep an eye on.

#1 Jos Buttler (LAN) – 9 credits

Jos Buttler is a dynamic English wicketkeeper-batter recognized for his explosive batting and agile glovework. He has been a quintessential part of the England cricket team, excelling in all formats of the sport.

Buttler's ability to score quick runs in white-ball cricket and adapt to specific situations makes him an important player in the middle order. His lightning-fast reflexes as a wicketkeeper also add to his value, making him one of the most sought-after players in modern-day cricket.

In 165 ODIs, Jos Buttler has scored 4647 runs at an average of 41.49 and a strike rate of 117.97. You will never want to miss a player of his caliber in your LAN vs ESS Dream11 team.