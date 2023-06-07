LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vitality Blast, Match 56

The 56th match of the Vitality Blast will see the Lancashire (LAN) go up against Worcestershire (WOR) at Stanley Park, Blackpool on Wednesday, June 7.
Lancashire have won three out of their seven matches and are sixth in the North group points table. They lost their last match against Northamptonshire by five wickets.
Worcestershire, on the other hand, have won four out of their five matches and are at the top of the North group Points table. They lost their last match against Northamptonshire by six wickets.
Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player pick, and the pitch report.
LAN vs WOR Match Details
The 56th match of the Vitality Blast will be played on June 7 at Stanley Park, Blackpool, England. The match is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
LAN vs WOR, Vitality Blast, Match 56
Date and Time: June 7, 2023, 9:30 pm IST
Venue: Stanley Park, Blackpool, England.
LAN vs WOR Pitch Report
The track at Stanley Park is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 199 runs.
LAN vs WOR Form Guide (Last Match)
Lancashire: L
Worcestershire: L
LAN vs WOR probable playing 11s for today’s match
LAN Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
LAN Probable Playing 11
Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Harry Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson, Tom Bailey.
WOR Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
WOR Probable Playing 11
Ben Cox, Adam Hose, Jack Haynes, Kashif Ali, Rehaan Edavalath, Olly Cox, Brett D'Oliveira, Mitchell Santner, Adam Finch, Dillon Pennington, Josh Tongue.
LAN vs WOR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick - Philip Salt
Philip will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the must-have pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 111 runs at a strike rate of 138.75 in five matches.
Top Batter pick - Liam Livingstone
Liam is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 113 runs in six matches (strike rate of 114.14), while also scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 7.88.
Top All-rounder pick - Brett D'Oliveira (5 matches, 11 wickets and 99 runs, Economy Rate: 7.77 and Strike Rate: 150.00)
Brett will be a key figure for Worcestershire with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He has scored 99 runs at a strike rate of 150.00 in five matches, while also picking up 11 wickets with a 7.77 economy rate.
Top Bowler pick - Pat Brown
Pat can be lethal with the ball and strike at crucial junctures for the team. He has fetched 12 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 9.93.
LAN vs WOR match captain and vice-captain choices
Brett D'Oliveira
Brett can be a dependable bet for the captaincy armband. He has scored 99 runs while picking up 11 wickets in five matches.
Liam Livingstone
Liam will be a good choice for captaincy as he is someone who can contribute to both departments. He has scored 113 runs while scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 7.88 in six matches.
5 must-picks for LAN vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Brett D'Oliveira 99 runs and 11 wickets in 5 matches
Daryl Mitchell 3 wickets and 242 runs in 7 matches
Pat Brown 12 wickets in 5 matches
Luke Wood 9 wickets and 36 runs in 7 matches
Liam Livingstone 113 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches
LAN vs WOR match expert tips
Brett D'Oliveira could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in incredible form.
LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 56, Head-to-Head League
LAN vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip: Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler
Batters: Liam Livingstone, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose
All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Brett D'Oliveira, Michael Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme
Bowlers: Luke Wood, Pat Brown.
LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 56, Grand League
LAN vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler
Batters: Liam Livingstone, Jack Haynes, Steven Croft
All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Brett D'Oliveira, Michael Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme
Bowlers: Tom Hartley, Dillon Pennington, Pat Brown.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.