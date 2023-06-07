LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Vitality Blast, Match 56

The 56th match of the Vitality Blast will see the Lancashire (LAN) go up against Worcestershire (WOR) at Stanley Park, Blackpool on Wednesday, June 7.

Lancashire have won three out of their seven matches and are sixth in the North group points table. They lost their last match against Northamptonshire by five wickets.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, have won four out of their five matches and are at the top of the North group Points table. They lost their last match against Northamptonshire by six wickets.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player pick, and the pitch report.

LAN vs WOR Match Details

The 56th match of the Vitality Blast will be played on June 7 at Stanley Park, Blackpool, England. The match is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LAN vs WOR, Vitality Blast, Match 56

Date and Time: June 7, 2023, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Stanley Park, Blackpool, England.

LAN vs WOR Pitch Report

The track at Stanley Park is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. The pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at the venue being 199 runs.

LAN vs WOR Form Guide (Last Match)

Lancashire: L

Worcestershire: L

LAN vs WOR probable playing 11s for today’s match

LAN Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

LAN Probable Playing 11

Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Harry Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson, Tom Bailey.

WOR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

WOR Probable Playing 11

Ben Cox, Adam Hose, Jack Haynes, Kashif Ali, Rehaan Edavalath, Olly Cox, Brett D'Oliveira, Mitchell Santner, Adam Finch, Dillon Pennington, Josh Tongue.

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick - Philip Salt

Philip will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties for his team, making him the must-have pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 111 runs at a strike rate of 138.75 in five matches.

Top Batter pick - Liam Livingstone

Liam is a reliable batter who can also contribute with the ball. He has scored 113 runs in six matches (strike rate of 114.14), while also scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 7.88.

Top All-rounder pick - Brett D'Oliveira (5 matches, 11 wickets and 99 runs, Economy Rate: 7.77 and Strike Rate: 150.00)

Brett will be a key figure for Worcestershire with the ball and could also make some handy contributions with the bat. He has scored 99 runs at a strike rate of 150.00 in five matches, while also picking up 11 wickets with a 7.77 economy rate.

Top Bowler pick - Pat Brown

Pat can be lethal with the ball and strike at crucial junctures for the team. He has fetched 12 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 9.93.

LAN vs WOR match captain and vice-captain choices

Brett D'Oliveira

Brett can be a dependable bet for the captaincy armband. He has scored 99 runs while picking up 11 wickets in five matches.

Liam Livingstone

Liam will be a good choice for captaincy as he is someone who can contribute to both departments. He has scored 113 runs while scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 7.88 in six matches.

5 must-picks for LAN vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Brett D'Oliveira 99 runs and 11 wickets in 5 matches

Daryl Mitchell 3 wickets and 242 runs in 7 matches

Pat Brown 12 wickets in 5 matches

Luke Wood 9 wickets and 36 runs in 7 matches

Liam Livingstone 113 runs and 5 wickets in 6 matches

LAN vs WOR match expert tips

Brett D'Oliveira could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he has been in incredible form.

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 56, Head-to-Head League

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction - Vitality Blast

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip: Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler

Batters: Liam Livingstone, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Brett D'Oliveira, Michael Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Pat Brown.

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 56, Grand League

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Prediction - Vitality Blast

LAN vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Liam Livingstone, Jack Haynes, Steven Croft

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Brett D'Oliveira, Michael Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Tom Hartley, Dillon Pennington, Pat Brown.

