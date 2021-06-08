LAN vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match – June 09, 2021

After a couple of months of red-ball County cricket, the T20 Blast 2021 is all set to kick off, with Lancashire taking on Derbyshire in the season opener at the Emirates Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Lancashire have been one of the most consistent sides in the history of the T20 Blast. They have a win percentage of 60.8 - the second-highest in the history of the premier T20 competition. Moreover, their record of 118 wins is also the second-most in the T20 Blast. Lancashire, who lost in the semi-finals last season, will want to do better this time around.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, don't boast a good T20 Blast record. They have won just 65 of their 187 matches, the lowest in the history of the competition. Moreover, their win percentage of 36.38 is also the lowest in the T20 Blast. Last season they could muster just one win to finish bottom of the North Group points table.

Squads to choose from

Lancashire: Dane Vilas (C), Finn Allen, Tom Bailey, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Alex Davies, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Keaton Jennings, Danny Lamb, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Luke Wood

Derbyshire: Billy Godleman (c), Luis Reece, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Matt Critchley, Alex Hughes, Harry Came, Brooke Guest, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Anuj Dal, Michael Cohen, Alex Thomson, Matt McKiernan, Logan van Beek, George Scrimshaw

Predicted Playing XIs

Lancashire: Jos Buttler (wk), Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Alex Davies/Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson

Derbyshire: Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (c), Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Alex Hughes, Matt McKiernan, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest (wk), Michael Cohen, Logan van Beek

Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Derbyshire

Date and Time: June 9th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The Emirates Old Trafford usually produces good batting tracks, where the ball comes nicely on to the bat. However, the pacers might find some movement with the new ball. The average first innings score at the venue in the T20 Blast 2020 was 158 runs.

T20 Blast 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LAN vs DER)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Finn Allen, Steven Croft, Luis Reece, Liam Livingstone, Matt Critchley, Logan van Beek, Tom Bailey, Matt Parkinson

Captain: Jos Buttler. Vice-captain: Logan van Beek

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Wayne Madsen, Billy Godleman, Finn Allen, Leus du Plooy, Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone, Matt Critchley, Logan van Beek, Matt Parkinson, Tom Hartley

Captain: Liam Livingstone. Vice-captain: Billy Godleman

Edited by Samya Majumdar