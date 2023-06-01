LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 1, 2023

The 17th match of the Vitality T20 Blast competition from the North Group Division will see Leicestershire (LEI) take on Derbyshire (DER) at Grace Road Cricket Ground in Leicester. The game is expected to commence on June 1 at 11:00 pm IST. Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the points table and would be eyeing their maiden win this season.

Leicestershire have lost three games in a row and are placed way down the bottom of the points table at the number 9 spot with a shambolic NRR of -2.369. Their NRR took a severe beating in the opening game when they were skittled out for a paltry score of 99 against Lancashire and since then, they have failed to regroup as a team.

Derbyshire are no different as they too are one of the worst-ranked teams in North Group, situated just one spot ahead of Leicestershire in the points table. They are marginally ahead of Leicestershire in terms of their NRR, which currently stands at -1.049. Their bowling has been a major issue this season as they have failed to defend successfully on three occasions.

As we build up to this fixture, here are our recommendations for the top 3 players whom you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction match.

LEI vs DER Squad for Today's Match

Leicestershire Squad

Colin Ackermann ©, Rehan Ahmed, Sol Budinger, Will Davis, Michael Finan, Lewis Hill, Arron Lilley, Wiaan Mulder, Naveen Ul Haq, Callum Parkinson, Rishi Patel, Tom Scriven, Harry Swinbells (wk), Nick Welch

Derbyshire Squad

Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Leus Du Plooy ©, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Brooke Guest (wk), Tom Wood, Mattie McKiernan, Zak Chappell, Alex Thompson, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Zaman Khan, Ben Aitchison

#3 Rishi Patel (LEI) - 7 credits

Lancashire Lightning v Leicestershire Foxes - Vitality T20 Blast

Rishi has scored 480 runs in 29 T20 innings which came at a strike rate of 125.32. He has smashed 40 fours and 16 sixes in his T20 career so far. Rishi has emerged as a strong point in Leicestershire’s brittle batting lineup as he amassed 77 runs in the last three games at a formidable average of 25.6.

With more games under his belt, we expect Rishi to perform more briskly. He is someone worth featuring as a captain or vice-captain for your LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Nick Welch (LEI) - 7.5 credits

Leicestershire Foxes v Birmingham Bears - Vitality Blast T20

The Zimbabwe-born opening batter has scored some vital runs for Leicestershire at the top of the order. In the last couple of games, Welch has scored 68 runs at a breathtaking strike rate of over 260. The 25-year-old averages 31.41 and has clobbered 53 fours and 24 sixes in his relatively young T20 career.

Welch is looking in fine form this season and hence, we highly recommend you to feature him in your LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Wayne Madsen (DER) - 8.5 credits

Notts Outlaws v Derbyshire Falcons - Vitality Blast T20

Wayne is an accomplished all-rounder from South Africa who has consistently performed well in franchise cricket. Although he hasn’t got a chance to roll his arm over in this tournament, Wayne hasn't failed to impress us with his batting abilities. In the last two games, Wayne has scored 118 runs at an exhilarating strike rate of over 160.

In T20 cricket, he currently averages 30.96 with the bat and has one century and 27 50-plus scores to his name. And with the ball, Wayne has picked up 22 wickets at an economy rate of just under 8.1 RPO.

Wayne is a true asset for his side and can shine with the bat and the ball. He is our No. 1 pick as a captain or vice-captain for your LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's LEI vs DER Dream11 contest? Rishi Patel Wayne Madsen 0 votes