LNS vs OVI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s The Hundred match – August 2, 2023

London Spirit (LNS) will square off with Oval Invincibles (OVI) in the third match of The Hundred 2023 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday, August 2. The match is set to commence at 11:00 PM IST.

London Spirit secured the third position in the previous season with five victories and three losses, which earned them a spot in the Eliminator. Unfortunately, their hopes of reaching the finals were dashed following defeat to Manchester Originals.

Meanwhile, Oval Invincibles had a somewhat average campaign, winning four matches and losing as many, resulting in them finishing in the fifth position. They will be determined to improve their performances and strive for better results in the upcoming season.

On that note, here are three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain choices for the upcoming LNS vs OVI Dream11 match.

#3 Will Jacks (OVI) - 9.0 credits

Manchester Originals Men v Oval Invincibles Men - The Hundred

Will Jacks, the top-order batter and an occasional bowler from Oval Invincibles, is a must-have for today’s game. He had an outstanding run in the most recent Vitality T20 Blast 2023 scoring 558 runs in 16 matches as well as taking 10 wickets.

Additionally, Jacks ranks among the top scorers in The Hundred with 407 runs in 15 matches, including an impressive 108-run unbeaten century and two half-centuries. As such, he is a reliable choice as the captain or vice-captain for your LNS vs OVI Dream11 team.

#2 Sunil Narine (OVI) - 8.5 credits

Northern Superchargers Men v Oval Invincibles Men - The Hundred

Sunil Narine is another in-form all-rounder from Oval Invincibles, capable of contributing significantly with both bat and ball. His successful T20 Blast campaign saw him score 203 runs and take 20 wickets.

In The Hundred, he ranks among the top five wicket-takers with 18 wickets and has also scored 110 runs in eleven innings. Considering his previous records and recent form, Narine would make a wise choice as the vice-captain for your upcoming LNS vs OVI Dream11 team.

#1 Sam Curran (OVI) - 9.0 credits

Oval Invincibles Men v Manchester Originals Men - The Hundred

Sam Curran was the second-highest wicket-taker after Sunil Narine for Surrey in the T20 Blast with 16 wickets. He also impressed in the batting department, scoring 396 runs at a strike rate of 145.58. He has played ten games in The Hundred, scoring 198 runs at an average of 24.75 and grabbing 10 wickets with a best figure of 3/16.

Given his recent form and performance in The Hundred, Curran is considered one of the top choices for captaincy for your LNS vs OVI Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will fetch most points in today's LNS vs OVI Dream11 Contest? Sam Curran Will Jacks 0 votes