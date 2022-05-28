MAR vs HAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 League 2022, Bronze Final

The Hammarby team (HAM) will face the Marsta Cricket Club (MAR) in the Bronze Final match of the FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022 at the Norsborg Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Saturday.

Both teams performed really well in the tournament, but they couldn't keep up the momentum in the semi-finals and fell to respective defeats. They now have a chance to win the Bronze Finals and end the tournament on a bright note.

The Hammarby will try to win this match and end the tournament on a positive note. We expect the Marsta Cricket Club to win this encounter.

HAM vs MAR Probable Playing XI

HAM Playing XI

Muhammad Munir (c), Arslan Ali (wk), Khalid Mehmood, Azam Mohammad, Farhan Ali, Imran Ullah, Aftab Ahmad, Javed Ahmad, Humaiz Javed, Assad Javed, and Syed Faizan

MAR Playing XI

Shahid Mustafa (c & wk), Waqas Haider, Share Ali, Fahad Waqas, Asif Loan, Aweem Ullah, Sohail Khan, Hamid Sulehri, Ajmal Raza, Arslan Atta, and Islam Ali

Match Details

HAM vs MAR, FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022, Bronze Final

Date and Time: 28th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Pitch Report

Batsmen should do well in the early overs, where the surface at Norsborg Cricket Ground is batting-friendly, and you can anticipate them scoring at a decent strike rate. Spinners, particularly wrist spinners, may be useful as the bowl begins to turn in the middle overs.

In death overs, when batters are continually seeking for boundaries, pacers may be effective. After winning the toss, both teams should bowl first because batting in the second innings is easier.

MAR vs HAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Mustafa is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match since he is scoring regularly in the tournament and also gaining additional points from catches and stumping. Players can also pick A Ali in the Dream11 team.

Batters

W Haider and H Javed are the best picks for today's Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and also scoring well. F Waqas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Sulehri and S Ali are the best all-rounder options for the Dream11 team since they are both batting well and bowling their two overs quota in the tournament. A Mohammad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The best bowler picks for the Dream11 team are I Ali and A Ahmed. They have contributed to their teams' success by taking wickets at crucial times by bowling in the right areas. S Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in HAM vs MAR Dream11 prediction team

S Ali (MAR)

H Sulehri (MAR)

A Mohammad (HAM)

Important stats for HAM vs MAR Dream11 prediction team

S Ali - 226 runs and 6 wickets

H Sulehri - 59 runs and 8 wickets

M Munir - 7 wickets

HAM vs MAR Dream11 Prediction Today (FanCode ECS Stockholm T10 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Mustafa, F Waqas, A Ullah, H Javed, S Ali, H Sulehri, M Munir, A Mohammad, S Khan, I Ali, and A Ahmed

Captain: S Ali Vice Captain: H Sulehri

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Mustafa, F Waqas, A Ullah, H Javed, S Ali, H Sulehri, M Munir, A Mohammad, S Khan, I Ali, and A Ahmed

Captain: S Ali Vice Captain: A Mohammad

