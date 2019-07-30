Montreal Tigers vs Edmonton Royals Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's GT20 Match - July 31st, 2019

After a day's break, GT20 is back in action as both Montreal Tigers and Edmonton Royals look to bounce back into winning ways on Wednesday. Montreal Tigers were put under the pump courtesy of Chris Gayle, who lead the way for Vancouver Knights to put up 276 in their twenty overs, before rain intervened to help Montreal escape with a point.

On the other hand, Edmonton Royals would be kicking themselves inspite of having the likes of Faf du Plessis and James Neesham in their side. The pitch seems to be improving gradually which guarantees a run-fest in Brampton. With both teams desperate for a win, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Montreal Tigers

George Bailey, Kyle Coetzer, Arslan Khan, Ashtan Deosammy, Sean Abbott, Thisara Perera, Keemo Paul, Mohammad Naveed, Nizakat Khan, Nikhil Dutta, Niroshan Dickwella, Matthew Cross, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Steven Taylor, Dillon Heyliger

Edmonton Royals

Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Akash Gill, Sherfane Rutherford, James Neesham, Richie Berrington, Navneet Dhaliwal, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Anshuman Rath, Davy Jacobs, Safyaan Sharif, Ehsan Nawaz, Satsimranjit Dhindsa, Shahid Ahmadzai, Kyle Phillip

Playing XI Updates

Montreal Tigers

George Bailey and his men were very lucky to be on the wrong side of a Gayle Storm and come out of it with a point due to bad weather. Their bowling unit needs to step up with the Tigers conceding a whopping 378 runs in just 26.4 overs combined in their last two games.

Fawad Ahmed, who was dropped for the previous game for Dinesh Chandimal, could find a way back into the side with one of Dillon Heyliger or Nikhil Dutta making way for an extra batsman.

Hong Kong star Nizakat Khan is also one who could make a difference if included in the side although the onus will be upon the trio of Anton Devcich, George Bailey and West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine. Sean Abbott needs to step up with the ball if they are to curtail the Royals on Wednesday.

Possible XI: Narine, Coetzer, Gunasekera, Devcich, Bailey(C), Cross(WK), Chandimal/Fawad, Abbott, Dutta, Naveed and Heyliger/Arslan.

Edmonton Royals

A couple of changes are in order with Berrington possibly making way for Mohammad Nawaz in order to add depth in batting and bowling. This also clears the way for Faf du Plessis to open the batting and also enable the likes of Mohammad Hafeez and Jimmy Neesham to bat a bit higher. Shadab Khan and Ben Cutting have done well in the death overs with the bat and will be expected to continue their good work. Their bowling unit has been wayward with Sharif and Philip not justifying their talents. They will need to step if they are to register their first win of the season.

Possible XI: Faf du Plessis(C), Dhaliwal, Hafeez, Rath(WK), Neesham, Cutting, Shadab, Nawaz, Phillip, Sharif and Gill

Match Details

Montreal Tigers vs Edmonton Royals, Match 9

31 July 2019, 10:00 PM IST

CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario

Pitch Report

The pitch shows no signs of slowing down or providing any respite for the bowlers with scores in excess of 200 being a bare minimum. Teams batting first have only one game which adds value to chasing on this surface.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicketkeeper: None of the wicket-keepers have gotten the chance to showcase their abilities to the fullest. In spite of the aforementioned, Scottish wicketkeeper Matthew Cross is preferred ahead of Chandimal and Anshuman Rath with his big-hitting abilities bound to come into play towards the end of the innings.

Batsmen: While Faf du Plessis is one of the premier batsmen in the world, he is due for a big knock this tournament. Along with him, two of Anton Devcich, Kyle Coetzer and George Bailey would suffice from the Montreal Tigers roster. If included in the playing XI, Gunasekera is also an outside option for the fantasy team.

Allrounders: With the current Dream11 regulations in play, the maximum of four allrounders are picked with Sunil Narine and James Neesham headlining the allrounders department. The big-hitting Ben Cutting is also one to watch out for while the experience of Mohammad Hafeez should shine through in this high-octane game.

Bowlers: Safyaan Sharif's ability to pick wickets with the both new ball and in the death makes him a must have in the side. With his batting ability also shining in previous games, Shadab Khan is a valuable asset while one of Dillon Heyliger or Kyle Phillip sufficing as the final bowler.

Captain: Faf du Plessis is the ideal candidate to have as captain with the pitch tailor-made for the South African captain. Along with him, Anton Devcich and Jimmy Neesham are two brilliant options who have ample experience in this format and can make a difference with their all-round abilities.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Cross, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Coetzer, Anton Devcich, Sunil Narine, Jimmy Neesham, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Dillon Heyliger and Safyaan Sharif. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Jimmy Neesham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anshuman Rath, Faf du Plessis, George Bailey, Anton Devcich, Jimmy Neesham, Sunil Narine, Mohd Hafeez, Sean Abbott, Kyle Phillip, Dillon Heyliger and Shadab Khan. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Anton Devcich