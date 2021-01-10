MUM vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Match – Jan 11, 2021

Mumbai will lock horns with Delhi in a Round I - Elite Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Mumbai failed to enter the semifinals last year due to their poor net run rate. They finished third in the Super League Group B by winning three of their four games. However, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will be determined to make it to the finals this time around and have a balanced squad that is capable of going all the way.

Delhi, on the other hand, made it to the Super League last year but lost their rhythm at the end. They only managed to pull off a single victory from their five games and finished at the bottom of the Super League Group A.

This year, Delhi will be bolstered inclusion of Shikhar Dhawan as skipper. They have some experienced players such as Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, and Pawan Negi in their arsenal and will hope for a better showing this time around.

This game is going to be an enticing one as both teams will be kicking off their campaign with this fixture and would like to start on a high note.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai

Aditya Tare (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Akash Parkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Prathamesh Dake, Sujit Nayak, Sufiyan Ranikh, Shubham Ranjane, Sairaj Patil, Minad Manjrekar, Arjun Tendulkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore and Shashank Attarde.

Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Hiten Dalal, Anuj Rawat (WK), Nitish Rana, Manjot Kalra, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Karan Dagar, Ishant Sharma, Pawan Suyal, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja, Shivank Vashisht, Vaibhav Kandpal and Siddhant Sharma.

Predicted Playing-11s

Mumbai

Aditya Tare (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane, Arjun Tendulkar.

Delhi

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Hiten Dalal, Anuj Rawat (WK), Nitish Rana, Manjot Kalra, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Pradeep Sangwan, Ishant Sharma, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai vs Delhi

Date: 11th January 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Report

The track at the Wankhede Stadium has always been a batting-friendly one. The batsmen will enjoy batting on this ground with its short boundaries. The bowlers have struggled to control the leakage of runs at this ground. However, the bowlers can procure plenty of swing at the Wankhede Stadium owing to its proximity to the Arabian Sea. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 176 runs.

MUM vs DEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aditya Tare Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Hiten Dalal, Nitish Rana, Shubham Ranjane, Lalit Yadav, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Pawan Negi, Ishant Sharma.

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aditya Tare Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shikhar Dhawan, Hiten Dalal, Shubham Ranjane, Shivam Dube, Lalit Yadav, Shams Mulani, Pawan Negi, Ishant Sharma.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-Captain: Lalit Yadav.