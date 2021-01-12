MUM vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy Match – Jan 13, 2021

Mumbai will lock horns with Kerala in a Round II - Elite Group E match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

The two teams have had contrasting starts to their respective Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaigns. Mumbai lost their opening game of the tournament and slipped to the bottom of the Elite Group E points table. They succumbed to Delhi while chasing a large target of 206 runs. However, Mumbai have a balanced squad and will hope for a better result when they face Kerala.

Kerala, on the other hand, started their campaign with a win and are placed 3rd in the Elite Group E points table. They comfortably chased down a total of 139 runs to register a 6-wicket victory over Puducherry. Sanju Samson & co. will hope to keep the momentum alive and pick up four precious points from this game.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Atharva Ankolekar, Prathamesh Dake, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Sufiyan Shaikh (WK), Aditya Tare (Wk), Shashank Attarde, Tushar Deshpande, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shams Mulani, Akash Parkar, Shubham Ranjane, Hardik Tamore (WK), Arjun Tendulkar, Kruthik Hangawadi.

Kerala

Sanju Samson (C & WK), Sachin Baby, Abhishek Mohan, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Vinoop Manoharan, Sudhesan Midhun, Mohammed Azharuddeen, MD Nidheesh, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, Vathsal Govind, S Sreesanth, Robin Uthappa and Vishnu Vinod.

Predicted Playing-11s

Mumbai

Aditya Tare (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane, Kruthik Hangawadi.

Kerala

Sanju Samson (C & WK), Sachin Baby, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Sudhesan Midhun, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Salman Nizar, Jalaj Saxena, S Sreesanth, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai vs Kerala

Date: 13th January 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Report

The track at the Wankhede Stadium is a batting paradise. With the ball coming on nicely on to the bat, the batsmen should be able to rack up healthy totals on the board.

The bowlers will have an uphill task to control the flow of runs. However, there will be plenty of swing on offer for the bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium owing to its proximity to the Arabian Sea. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 157 runs.

MUM vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aditya Tare, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Jalaj Saxena, Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, S Sreesanth, KM Asif.

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav. Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aditya Tare, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Suryakumar Yadav, Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Jalaj Saxena, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, S Sreesanth.

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-Captain: Shivam Dube.