MW vs BP Dream 11 Prediction and Playing XI Updates for Today's KPL Match- 19th August 2019

KPL 2019 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

Exciting cricket action continues at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of the Karnataka Premier League as the seventh match will see the Mysuru Warriors taking on Belagavi Panthers in today's second game.

Both Mysuru and Belagavi have got off to a less than ideal start in this season of the KPL. After getting a point from the first game due to heavy rain, Mysuru lost their last game to the Shivamogga Lions. KV Siddharth has been the lone positive thus far, with a 77-run knock in their 14-run loss against Shivamogga.

On the other hand, Belagavi lost a thriller against Ballari by a margin of five runs in a game which saw their batsmen failing to come to the party.

Squads to choose from

Mysuru Warriors: Amit Verma (C), Aniruddha Joshi, J Suchith, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Shoaib Manager, M Venkatesh, Devaiah KS, KV Siddharth, Kushal Wadhwani, Vinay N Sagar, Saurabh Yadav, Manjesh Reddy, Sankalp Shettinavar, BU Shivkumar, Ram Sarikh Yadav, Jayesh Babu, Kishan Bedare, Dega Nischal.

Belagavi Panthers: Mir Kaunian Abbas (C), Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D, Manish Pandey, D Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Ritesh Bhatkal, Stalin Hoover, Darshan MB, Ravikumar Samarth, Zahoor Farooqui, Kiran AM, Rakshith S, Lochan Appanna, Darshan Machaiah, Abdul Majid.

Playing XI Updates

Mysuru aren't expected to change their line-up while Belagavi might be handed a boost if star batsman Manish Pandey is available.

Mysuru Warriors: Dega Nischal, KV Siddharth, Amit Verma (C), Kishan Bedare, Shoaib Manager, J Suchith, Anirudhha Joshi, Vinay Sagar (WK), P Venkatesha Murthy, Vyshak Vijaykumar, KS Devaiah.

Belagavi Panthers: R Samarth, Stalin Hoover, Mir Kaunain Abbas (C), S Rakshith (WK), Dikshanshu Negi, Abhinav Manohar, Ritesh Bhatkal, Arshdeep Singh Brar, Shubhang Hegde, Avinash D, Zahoor Farooqui.

Match Details

Mysuru Warriors Vs Belagavi Panthers, Karnataka Premier League, 7th Match

19th August 2019, 7.00 PM IST

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch and Weather Report

The weather forecast for the beginning of the match is pretty clear but the second innings might have some rain interruptions. Such unpredictable weather has also ensured that pitches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium haven't been as batting friendly as it is usually.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: The best option from the wicket-keeper's section will be Vinay Sagar. Vinay would cost 8 credits and is known to produce some big hits lower down the order.

Batsmen: We can pick four batsmen for this match. Given KV Siddharth's performance in the last match, it wouldn't be wise to overlook him. Apart from Siddharth, opening batsman Dega Nischal will be a worthy pick. From the Belagavi team, Ravikumar Samarth and Kaunain Abbas are good options given their well-known ability.

All-rounders: J Suchith will walk into this team as the first all-rounder. Amit Verma and Dikshanshu Negi with their equally good dual skills will make up this section.

Bowlers: Young Shubhang Hegde can be picked to make a difference. Only 31% have picked him at the time of writing. Fast-bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar will also be good choice given that fast bowlers have got a lot of assistance through the first few games of the KPL. Zahoor Farooqui will round off this Dream 11 team.

Captain: KV Siddharth is a wonderful top-order batsman and it wouldn't be risky to give him the captaincy tag. Vice-captain will be J Suchith. Other options for captaincy will be Manish Pandey, Amit Verma, Kaunain Abbas and Dega Nischal.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vinay Sagar, KV Siddharth (C), Dega Nischal, Ravikumar Samarth, Kaunain Abbas, J Suchith (VC), Amit Verma, Dikshanshu Negi, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Shubhang Hegde, Zahoor Farooqui.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vinay Sagar, KV Siddharth, Manish Pandey (C), Kaunain Abbas, J Suchith, Anirudhha Joshi, Amit Verma (VC), Ritesh Bhatkal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Shubhang Hegde, Zahoor Farooqui.