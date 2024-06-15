NAM vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 15, 2024  

Namibia (NAM) and England (ENG) will be up against each other in a Group B match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 15. The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua will host the contest.

England, led by Jos Buttler, need to beat Namibia to give themselves a chance of making their way through to the Super 8. Namibia, on the other hand, will be playing for pride after being knocked out.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NAM vs ENG game:

#3 Jofra Archer (ENG) – 8.5 credits

England & Oman Net Sessions - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Jofra Archer has breathed fire for England in the T20 World Cup 2024. In three games, the right-arm pacer has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.57. The speedster is in good form after he accounted for three scalps against Oman in the previous match. Fantasy users should include him in their NAM vs ENG Dream11 teams for the upcoming match.

#2 Adil Rashid (ENG) – 8.5 credits

England v Oman - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Adil Rashid is currently the leading wicket-taker for England in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament. In three games, the leg-spinner has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 7.80. Against Oman, Rashid won the Player of the Match award after accounting for four scalps. He should be included in NAM vs ENG fantasy teams for the upcoming contest.

#1 Jos Buttler (ENG) – 9 credits

England & Oman Net Sessions - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Jos Buttler is someone who can tee off right from the outset and hence, poses a huge threat to the oppositions. In three games, Buttler has scored 66 runs at an average of 66 and a strike-rate of 183.33 with a top score of 42. Against Oman, Buttler raced his way to scoring an unbeaten 24 off eight balls and hence, he should be a part of NAM vs ENG Dream11 teams.

