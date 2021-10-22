NAM vs IRE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup match - October 22nd, 2021

In the 11th match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Namibia and Ireland will lock horns at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

Namibia are in the reckoning for the lone spot available in the Super 12 stage. A victory in their upcoming game will guarantee them that place. They started their T20 WC qualifying campaign with a seven-wicket loss over Sri Lanka. However, they bounced back with a six-wicket win over the Netherlands.

Ireland, meanwhile, started their T20 World Cup sojourn with a comprehensive win over the Netherlands by seven wickets. However, they lost the plot against Sri Lanka, going down by 70 runs. With Super 12 qualification at stake, Ireland will look to give their best in this game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NAM vs IRE contest.

#3 Curtis Campher (IRE)

England vs Ireland - 2nd One Day International: Royal London Series

Curtis Campher has scored 31 runs and taken four wickets in the T20 World Cup so far. He would love to boost both tallies in this game.

Campher has a good chance of scoring some valuable runs in the middle order as well. He has been exceptional with the ball with his medium-pace bowling, conducive to the slow wickets in the UAE.

#2 Paul Stirling (IRE)

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Birmingham Bears - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Paul Stirling is known for his power-hitting in the powerplay overs. Stirling has the ability to turn games on their head, thanks to his belligerent hitting. The former Irish captain will look to come out all guns blazing in this game.

Stirling is expected to roll his arm to pick up a few crucial wickets as well. Though he has not bowled enough in the tournament, he could complete his full quota of four overs in this game, as the pitch is expected to assist spinners.

#1 David Wiese (NAM)

David Wiese in Namibia jersey (Image Courtesy: T20 World Cup)

Former South African all-rounder David Wiese has been a tremendous addition to the Namibia side for the T20 World Cup. His 40-ball 66-run unbeaten knock was exceptional against the Netherlands. His strike rate of 165 was one of the talking points.

Wiese is also well known for his pace bowling. His variations could be pretty useful in the middle overs to help Namibia take wickets.

Edited by Bhargav