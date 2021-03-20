NSW-W vs QUN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) Match 27 - Mar 21, 2021

New South Wales Women will take on Queensland Women in a Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) fixture at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on Sunday. It is a must-win game for both teams.

The New South Wales Women didn’t have a great start to their WNCL campaign. They lost their first two games before tying their third against Tasmania Women. But New South Wales Women made a strong comeback halfway through the tournament, winning three matches on the bounce.

However, New South Wales Women lost their last game against Queensland Women. In order to progress in the WNCL, they need to beat Queensland Women and also hope Australian Capital Territory Women defeat South Australia Women.

Queensland Women also had a slow start in the WNCL, losing their first two games before finding form. They have won four out of their last five matches and are currently third in the points table. A win over New South Wales Women will seal their spot in the WNCL final.

Squads to choose from

New South Wales Women: Sammy-Jo Johnson (c), Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Lisa Griffith, Emma Hughes, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

Queensland Women: Georgia Redmayne (c), Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Ruth Johnston, Laura Kimmince, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

Predicted Playing XIs

New South Wales Women: Tahlia Wilson (wk), Maddy Darke, Rachel Trenaman, Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson (c), Erin Burns, Anika Learoyd, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-holmes, Lauren Cheatle, Stella Campbell

Queensland Women: Georgia Redmayne (c & wk), Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Laura Kimmince, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Lilly Mills, Ellie Johnston, Meagan Dixon, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel

Match Details

Match: New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women

Date & Time: March 21st 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

Pitch Report

Only one WNCL game has been played at the North Sydney Oval. The pitch was a good one to bat on and the ball came on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. More of the same can be expected for the New South Wales-Queensland Women game. There might be some early movement with the new ball and spinners are always in the game in Sydney. A score of around 250-260 could be par on this surface.

WNCL 2020-21 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NSW-W vs QUN-W)

Dream11 Team for New South Wales Women vs Queensland Women - WNCL.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Georgia Redmayne, Tahlia Wilson, Georgia Voll, Erin Burns, Rachel Trenaman, Grace Harris, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Meagan Dixon, Courtney Grace Sippel, Lauren Cheatle, Hayley Silver-holmes

Captain: Georgia Redmayne. Vice-captain: Sammy-Jo Johnson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Georgia Redmayne, Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachel Trenaman, Grace Harris, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Lauren Cheatle, Hayley Silver-holmes

Captain: Grace Harris. Vice-captain: Rachel Trenaman