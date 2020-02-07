New Zealand vs India Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd ODI), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Feb 8th, 2020

After an emphatic run chase in the first ODI, New Zealand eye a series win over India as both teams face off in the second game on Saturday. Although India put up a strong total of 347, the Kiwis aced the run chase with Ross Taylor and Tom Latham starring for them. With momentum on their side, the Kiwis will hope for more of the same although they should expect a much better performance from the Indians.

Considering how the away side has come up with gritty performances in this tour so far, India will bank on their star-studded batting unit to pave the way for a series-levelling win in Auckland. With both teams being well-matched on paper, another close encounter awaits. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NZ vs IND.

NZ vs IND Teams

New Zealand

Tom Latham (C), Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggleijn, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Blundell

India

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur.

Playing 11 Updates

New Zealand

One change is expected from the Kiwis with Ish Sodhi not available for this game. One of Kyle Jamieson or Scott Kuggleijn should feature with Jamieson being the favourite to get the nod. Their playing XI has a nice balance with three all-rounders in Santner, Grandhomme and Neesham featuring in the side. Although Guptill's recent form hasn't been too great, the rest of the batting unit stood up in the previous game, which bodes well for the Kiwis. More of the same is expected from Ross Taylor and Tom Latham although a better bowling performance would be on the agenda.

Possible XI: Guptill, Nicholls, Blundell, Taylor, Latham(C&WK), Neesham, Grandhomme, Santner, Southee, Bennett and Jamieson/Kuggleijn.

India

As for the Indians, Navdeep Saini could come in for Shardul Thakur with the rest of the side remaining unchanged. Although India has a relatively inexperienced opening duo in Shaw and Agarwal, they are well-equipped in the batting unit with Iyer, Kohli and Rahul registering 50+ scores in the previous game. Their bowling attack leaked runs in Hamilton with Shami and Kuldeep proving expensive. Nevertheless, they will hope to come up with a better showing with Jasprit Bumrah being key to their fortunes.

Possible XI: Shaw, Agarwal, Virat(C), Iyer, Rahul(WK), Jadhav, Jadeja, Saini/Shardul, Kuldeep, Shami and Bumrah.

Match Details

New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI

8th February 2020, 7:30 AM IST

Eden Park, Auckland

Pitch Report

Another high scoring encounter awaits in Auckland if the two T20I games prior to the ODI series are to be considered. While there will be some turn on offer, the shorter boundaries should play into the hands of the batsmen. 280 would be a bare minimum here with batting first being the preferred option for either side.

NZ vs IND Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Both keepers, Tom Latham and KL Rahul scored quick fifties in the previous game and look in ominous form. They warrant a place in the fantasy side with Tom Blundell also being a decent pick. Although he didn't make most of his opportunity in Hamilton, Blundell is capable of scoring big runs and has the ability as well with the Kiwi scoring a hundred in the Test series against Australia.

Batsmen: Although Virat Kohli hasn't scored a hundred in some time, the Indian captain has consistently scored fifties. He even scored a fifty in the previous game before getting out to Ish Sodhi. Virat will be itching to get a big score in Auckland as he is picked alongside Ross Taylor and Shreyas Iyer. While Prithvi Shaw is a reliable option as well, Martin Guptill can be backed to overturn his poor form in this game. Playing at his home ground, Guptill is one of the more explosive openers in the world cricket and should get some runs on Saturday.

All-rounders: James Neesham is the preferred candidate for the allrounder slot with the option of picking Ravindra Jadeja also available. Although he didn't do much in the previous game, Neesham's performances over the last year or so hold him in good stead. Colin de Grandhomme would also make for a decent pick with the burly all-rounder due for a big performance at his home venue.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah is a must-have in the side owing to his superior skill-set and recent form. He should pick a wicket or two in this game while the likes of Hamish Bennett and Mohd Shami also warranty a place in the side. With some turn on offer, Kuldeep Yadav could also prove to be a good pick while the experience of Tim Southee could be preferred as well from the Kiwi roster.

Captain: Virat Kohli should be backed to get big runs in this game with the Indian captain being the primary choice for the multiplier options. Auckland native Martin Guptill is a dependable pick as well while the all-round ability of James Neesham could also prove to be a worthwhile pick as captain or vice-captain.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Lokesh Rahul, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, James Neesham, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Hamish Bennett and Kyle Jamieson.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: James Neesham

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Mayank Agarwal, Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill, Prithvi Shaw, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim Southee and Hamish Bennett.

Captain: Martin Guptill, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli